NEW DELHI, Nov 13: India's pollution control body warned of a looming health emergency in New Delhi as deteriorating air quality in the capital turned the sky a murky grey.

The city is ranked one of the world's most polluted, with a hazardous melange of factory emissions, car exhaust fumes and smoke from agricultural fires settling in the skies over its 20 million people each winter. On Saturday, levels of harmful PM 2.5 particles topped 300 on the air quality index. That number is more than 10 times the safe daily limit set by the World Health Organization.

The Chief Justice of India on Saturday asked the central government to come up with an emergency plan to tackle New Delhi's toxic air quality and dangerous smog conditions, calling the situation "very serious". The Supreme Court suggested imposing a pollution lockdown on Delhi to help with the air quality crisis. "How will we live otherwise?" Chief Justice N.V. Ramana said.

"We have been forced to wear masks at home also, the situation is very serious," the top legal officer in the Supreme Court of India N. V. Ramana said while seeking clarity on the measures initiated by the government so far. "Delhi air quality will become severe and increase in surface wind may help .. another two to three days it will increase further. Take an emergency decision," he said.

New Delhi's chief minister on Saturday ordered schools to close for a week as India's capital reeled under dangerously high levels of air pollution. "Starting Monday, schools are being shut so that children don't have to breathe polluted air," Arvind Kejriwal told reporters.

On Saturday, pollution levels in the megacity were 437 on a scale of 500 on the Air Quality Index, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed. Kejriwal also said no construction activity would be allowed for four days, starting Sunday, to cut down dust from vast, open sites. -AFP







