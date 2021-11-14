Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 November, 2021, 8:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Egypt reach final qualifying stage

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 275

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah

JOHANNESBURG, NOV 13: A brilliant assist by Egypt captain Mohamed Salah triggered a comeback that earned a 2-2 World Cup draw in Angola on Friday, and a place in the final African qualifying stage.
The Liverpool star pushed the ball between two defenders and onrushing Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny slammed the ball into the net to halve an Angolan lead to 2-1 by the interval.
Akram Tawfik equalised with a deflected shot just before the hour and the draw gave Egypt an unassailable four-point lead over Gabon in Group F with one round remaining.
Meanwhile, Group A leaders Algeria extended an unbeaten run in competitive and friendly matches to 32 by hammering Djibouti 4-0 in Group A in Cairo with recent West Ham recruit Said Benrahma among the goals.
Algeria surpassed the African record of the Ivory Coast in June and now have their sights on the 37-match world record set by Italy this year.  
In Luanda, Helder Costa, the Leeds United winger on loan to Valencia, gave Angola a lead that doubled when M'Bala Nzola converted a penalty.
Salah, who won the Premier League Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards on Friday, was the centre of attention with several spectators racing on to the pitch during the match seeking selfies.
South Africa-born Egypt assistant coach Roger de Sa hailed the two-time African Footballer of the Year, calling Salah "a respectful professional who is a pleasure to work with.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Egypt reach final qualifying stage
Kontaveit crushes Pliskova to advance at WTA Finals
Jorginho misses late penalty to leave Italy's WC bid in balance
Di Maria winner puts Argentina on brink of WC qualification
Harry Kane treble destroys Albania
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Pakistan team arrives in Dhaka for a bilateral series
ICC waits on Afghanistan promises over women's cricket


Latest News
Australia win toss, elect to bowl against New Zealand
She went for job, back in coffin from KSA
Election now in ICU, democracy on life support: Mahbub Talukder
23 held in Rajshahi
Bangladesh reports four more deaths from Covid-19
5 jailed for life for killing Jubo League leader in Rajshahi
Gadhafi's son announces candidacy for president
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Verdict in Abrar murder case Nov 28
5-member panel chairmen in JS nominated
Most Read News
The despair of the masses must not remain unnoticed
Delhi closes schools for a week due to hazardous air pollution
26 Naxalite rebels gunned down in India
China 'biggest security threat' for India: Bipin Rawat
COP26 pledges ‘hollow’ unless fossil fuels end: UN chief
World Diabetes Day
4 found dead in separate incidents in city
Rise in fuel prices could lead to changes in country's economy
EU sees 'progress' on migrant crisis
Heavy vehicles threaten rural roads at Dacope
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft