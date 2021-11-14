Egypt reach final qualifying stage



Mohamed Salah

The Liverpool star pushed the ball between two defenders and onrushing Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny slammed the ball into the net to halve an Angolan lead to 2-1 by the interval.

Akram Tawfik equalised with a deflected shot just before the hour and the draw gave Egypt an unassailable four-point lead over Gabon in Group F with one round remaining.

Meanwhile, Group A leaders Algeria extended an unbeaten run in competitive and friendly matches to 32 by hammering Djibouti 4-0 in Group A in Cairo with recent West Ham recruit Said Benrahma among the goals.

Algeria surpassed the African record of the Ivory Coast in June and now have their sights on the 37-match world record set by Italy this year.

In Luanda, Helder Costa, the Leeds United winger on loan to Valencia, gave Angola a lead that doubled when M'Bala Nzola converted a penalty.

Salah, who won the Premier League Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards on Friday, was the centre of attention with several spectators racing on to the pitch during the match seeking selfies.

South Africa-born Egypt assistant coach Roger de Sa hailed the two-time African Footballer of the Year, calling Salah "a respectful professional who is a pleasure to work with. -AFP JOHANNESBURG, NOV 13: A brilliant assist by Egypt captain Mohamed Salah triggered a comeback that earned a 2-2 World Cup draw in Angola on Friday, and a place in the final African qualifying stage.The Liverpool star pushed the ball between two defenders and onrushing Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny slammed the ball into the net to halve an Angolan lead to 2-1 by the interval.Akram Tawfik equalised with a deflected shot just before the hour and the draw gave Egypt an unassailable four-point lead over Gabon in Group F with one round remaining.Meanwhile, Group A leaders Algeria extended an unbeaten run in competitive and friendly matches to 32 by hammering Djibouti 4-0 in Group A in Cairo with recent West Ham recruit Said Benrahma among the goals.Algeria surpassed the African record of the Ivory Coast in June and now have their sights on the 37-match world record set by Italy this year.In Luanda, Helder Costa, the Leeds United winger on loan to Valencia, gave Angola a lead that doubled when M'Bala Nzola converted a penalty.Salah, who won the Premier League Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards on Friday, was the centre of attention with several spectators racing on to the pitch during the match seeking selfies.South Africa-born Egypt assistant coach Roger de Sa hailed the two-time African Footballer of the Year, calling Salah "a respectful professional who is a pleasure to work with. -AFP