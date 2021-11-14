Kontaveit crushes Pliskova to advance at WTA Finals

GUADALAJARA, NOV 13: Anett Kontaveit powered past third-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-0 to lead the way into the semi-finals of the season-ending WTA Finals at Guadalajara on Friday.

The eighth-seeded Estonian continued her late-season surge, notching her 12th straight WTA match win as she assured herself of finishing in the top two of her group in the round-robin phase.

Spain's Garbine Muguruza kept her hopes of advancing from the same group alive with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over reigning French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Kontaveit, whose win streak included titles at Moscow and Cluj-Napoca, had beaten Krejcikova in her tournament opener.

"Of course, very thrilled to be in the semi-finals," said Kontaveit, who needed just 57 minutes to roar past Pliskova, winning 24 of her 29 first-service points and claiming the last eight games for her first career victory over the Czech in four meetings.

"I wasn't thinking about the fact that I was three-love down in previous matches," Kontaveit said. "Every time you step on the court you have a new opportunity. The previous matches don't really matter. It's a new day and you have to beat the player you're playing against."

But Kontaveit is riding a wave of confidence, having won 28 of her past 30 matches.

"I've really been enjoying being on court, just having a good time," she said.

"I think that's been the main thing why I've been doing so well. I do feel like I can take on everyone. I never expect an easy match, I always expect it to be tough. I just try my best when I go out there."

Muguruza's gutsy victory over Krejcikova means that she along with Krejcikova and Pliskova remain in the hunt for a semi-final spot heading into their final round-robin matches on Sunday. After holding serve just once in the opening set the Spaniard raised her level, breaking Krejcikova for 3-1 in the second and stretching her lead to 4-1 with a superb service effort that featured two aces in the fifth game. -AFP





