Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 November, 2021, 8:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Jorginho misses late penalty to leave Italy's WC bid in balance

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 269

ROME, NOV 13: Italy's bid to return to the World Cup after eight years away is still in the balance after a late penalty miss from Jorginho led to the European champions drawing 1-1 with Switzerland on Friday.
The Azzurri remain ahead of the Swiss at the top of Group C on goal difference thanks to Giovanni Di Lorenzo's first-half header which equalised Silvan Widmer's early opener for the away side.
However passage to next year's tournament in Qatar is far from secure after Chelsea midfielder Jorginho blasted over a spot-kick in the final moments following a VAR check for a foul on Domenico Berardi.
Now the only two sides who can claim the group's single guaranteed qualifying spot head into their closing fixtures on Monday with it all still to play for.
Roberto Mancini's side travel to Northern Ireland while Switzerland, who recovered some pride at the Stadio Olimpico after being thumped at the same ground by Italy at Euro 2020, host Bulgaria.
Italy now have to match Switzerland's result to ensure a place in the World Cup, assuming that Switzerland fail to beat Bulgaria heavily enough to finish the group with the superior goal difference.
That leaves Italy facing the spectre of the play-offs, where in 2017 they failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in six decades following a miserable aggregate defeat to Sweden.
"He (Jorginho) is one of our penalty takers and he wanted to take it so it's logical that he took the penalty," Mancini told broadcaster RAI.
"We played well in the second half after a difficult first half, the only thing missing was the goal. We start the final day with an advantage, which is not nothing."
Widmer stunned the just under 50,000 crowd at the Stadio Olimpico with 10 minutes on the clock, meeting Noah Okafor's pull-back with a thumping strike that whizzed past Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the top corner.
The hosts were rocked and Switzerland could easily have been two ahead shortly after, with a goalmouth scramble being hastily cleared away and the bright Okafor then fizzing a low shot just past the upright.
Yann Sommer, the star of the penalty shootout win over France at Euro 2020, pulled off a super save on Nicolo Barella in the 22nd minute after Jorginho's shot fell to the Inter Milan midfielder.
However he could do nothing about the leveller 13 minutes later, as he failed to get a hand to Lorenzo Insigne's deep free-kick before it reached Di Lorenzo's head and sailed into the net.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Egypt reach final qualifying stage
Kontaveit crushes Pliskova to advance at WTA Finals
Jorginho misses late penalty to leave Italy's WC bid in balance
Di Maria winner puts Argentina on brink of WC qualification
Harry Kane treble destroys Albania
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Pakistan team arrives in Dhaka for a bilateral series
ICC waits on Afghanistan promises over women's cricket


Latest News
Australia win toss, elect to bowl against New Zealand
She went for job, back in coffin from KSA
Election now in ICU, democracy on life support: Mahbub Talukder
23 held in Rajshahi
Bangladesh reports four more deaths from Covid-19
5 jailed for life for killing Jubo League leader in Rajshahi
Gadhafi's son announces candidacy for president
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Verdict in Abrar murder case Nov 28
5-member panel chairmen in JS nominated
Most Read News
The despair of the masses must not remain unnoticed
Delhi closes schools for a week due to hazardous air pollution
26 Naxalite rebels gunned down in India
China 'biggest security threat' for India: Bipin Rawat
COP26 pledges ‘hollow’ unless fossil fuels end: UN chief
4 found dead in separate incidents in city
World Diabetes Day
Rise in fuel prices could lead to changes in country's economy
EU sees 'progress' on migrant crisis
Heavy vehicles threaten rural roads at Dacope
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft