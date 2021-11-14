Video
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247

The Managed Event Environment (MEE) protocol will be used for the first time in the upcoming Bangladesh-Pakistan series, a top official of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed.
The ICC has recently adopted this MEE, which would replace the existing bio-bubble.
With this MEE protocol, cricketers will get a little relief from before. If anyone is tested negative in Covid-19 test, he can move freely, which was not possible in the bio-bubble.
"The bio-bubble used to put a lot of pressure on cricketers. It is a long process. That is why the ICC has adopted the MEE protocol. It will be used for the first time in Bangladesh and Pakistan series," Manzoor Hossain, a doctor at the BCB's medical department, said on Saturday.
"As a result, cricketers and coaching staff will not have to face the same restrictions as before. They will be able to roam free. The team will be able to move around the hotel, swimming pool, gymnasium, indoor, BCB academy and field as they want, "he added.
Since March 2020, the lives of cricketers, coaches and support staff have been stuck in a bio-bubble as the cricket tried to return to the ground following a worldwide Covid-19 outbreak. At that time there was no opportunity for them to move outside the designated place. Room quarantine was mandatory to be done day after day.
Only the support staff and match officials can come in contact with the players while they are in the bio-bubble. As a result, the players could not keep in touch with any outsider.
Not only this, in the bio-bubble, they were regularly tested. With bio-bubble in the place, not only the players and support staff, but also the groundsmen and hotel workers have to abide by the rules.
This time relaxation is also coming in Covid-19 Test. Members of the two teams will have to be tested each time after six days gap.
In addition, it is strictly mandatory for the support staff to take two dozes of the vaccine. They will be allowed to enter the field only after showing that vaccine certificate.
Pakistan cricket team reached Bangladesh this morning. They will remain in the room quarantine until they get the results of the Covid-19 test. After that there is no obstacle to practice and move.     -BSS


