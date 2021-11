Asian Archery Championship inaugurated

Bangladesh Olympic Association Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza, as the chief guest, inaugurated the Teer 22nd Asian Archery Championship on Saturday at Bangladesh Army Stadium in Dhaka. Tournament sponsor City Group's executive director (sales and marketing) Jafar Uddin Siddique, World Archery Federation's Secretary General Tommy Rene Josephine Dielen were present in the opening programme as the special guests. photo: BAF