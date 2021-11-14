Video
Bangladesh women confirm ODI series against Zimbabwe

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh women cricket team clinched the three-match ODI series, crushing Zimbabwe by nine wickets in the second match on Saturday at Bulawayo.
Bangladesh who also won the first game by eight wickets, now took an unassailable 2-0 lead.
The bowlers came up with good performance like the first ODI, wrapping up the hosts for just 121 in 46.4 overs with Nyasha Gwanzura making the highest 35 not out. Opener Modester Mupachikwa was the other notable scorer with 33.
Nahida Akter was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh with 3-30 while Jahanara Alam and Salma Khatun took two wickets apiece.
Bangladesh though lost opener Sharmin Akhter cheaply, reached 125-1 to win the game in just 24.3 overs thanks to Murshida Khatun, the another opener and Fargana Hoque.
Both of the batter hit an unbeaten half-century to help the side clinch the game without any trouble. Fargana was unbeaten on 53 while Murshida made her career-best 51 not out.
The three-match series is the part of Bangladesh's practice campaign for the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, which will also be held in Zimbabwe.
The tournament will be played between November 21 and December 5, with three spots up for grabs for the ODI World Cup scheduled for next March-April in New Zealand.
Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in their opening game of the Qualifier on November 21.     -BSS


