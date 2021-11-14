Bangladesh defeats Maldives in 18 years



Players of Bangladesh celebrating after scoring a goal against the Maldives rival in the Four-Nation Cup football tournament in Sri Lanka. photo: BFF

Bangladesh had its last win against the Maldives in the SAFF Championship in 2003. After that, the boys were winless against them.

Riding on the two goals of midfielder Jamal Bhuiyan and defender Tapu Barman, Bangladesh boys were able to make that their day.

Winning the match, Bangladesh not only updated its point tally to four, but the team also went near the final.

In the match, Jamal put the team ahead in the 12th minute. It was his first-ever goal for the senior national team. Getting through the pass, Jamal scored with a quick placing. Although the assistant referee flagged it an offside, the match referee finally called it a goal after reviewing the decision following the protests of Bangladesh booters.

However, the Maldives boys levelled the margin with a 32-minute goal from Ibrahim.

In the 87th minute, Tapu Barman scored the match-winning goal. Bangladesh midfielder Jewel Rana was grounded by the Maldives custodian in the small box and as a result, a spotkick was given in favour of Bangladesh. Tapu didn't squander the chance to score and win the match.

Bangladesh will play against the host Sri Lanka on 16 November in the last group match.





Bangladesh national football team's wait for 18 years to defeat the Maldives rival came to an end following a 2-1 win against the opponent on Saturday in the ongoing Four-Nation Cup football in Sri Lanka.Bangladesh had its last win against the Maldives in the SAFF Championship in 2003. After that, the boys were winless against them.Riding on the two goals of midfielder Jamal Bhuiyan and defender Tapu Barman, Bangladesh boys were able to make that their day.Winning the match, Bangladesh not only updated its point tally to four, but the team also went near the final.In the match, Jamal put the team ahead in the 12th minute. It was his first-ever goal for the senior national team. Getting through the pass, Jamal scored with a quick placing. Although the assistant referee flagged it an offside, the match referee finally called it a goal after reviewing the decision following the protests of Bangladesh booters.However, the Maldives boys levelled the margin with a 32-minute goal from Ibrahim.In the 87th minute, Tapu Barman scored the match-winning goal. Bangladesh midfielder Jewel Rana was grounded by the Maldives custodian in the small box and as a result, a spotkick was given in favour of Bangladesh. Tapu didn't squander the chance to score and win the match.Bangladesh will play against the host Sri Lanka on 16 November in the last group match.