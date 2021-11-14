Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 November, 2021, 8:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BCB dismisses fielding coach Ryan Cook

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 271

BCB dismisses fielding coach Ryan Cook

BCB dismisses fielding coach Ryan Cook

Ryan Cook, the fielding coach of the national cricket team became the first staff of the coaching panel to be dismissed after Bangladesh's disastrous Twenty20 World Cup campaign in UAE and Oman.
Akram Khan, director and also the chairman of Cricket Operations informed the update, disclosing that the board is not signing a new contract with him.
The BCB had a contract with the South African coach until the T20 World Cup.
Cook was the only retained coach after Bangladesh's disappointing 2019 ODI World Cup campaign.
"We are not getting Cook. He will be replaced by a local coach. We will finalize it on November 16. His (Cook) contract is in the last stage. We are not renewing the contract," Akram said on Saturday.
Local coach Sohail Islam has worked with the national team as a fielding coach several times. It is learned that he is being recruited for the Pakistan series. But according to Akram, BCB is also looking for foreign coaches.
 "We are also looking for a high quality fielding coach. We hope to get it in a month," he added.
In this T20 World Cup Bangladesh had dropped as many as 10 catches after which Cook's position became vulnerable. Those who were considered as the good fielders, had failed the most. Liton Das and Mahedi Hasan put down two catches each. Young cricketers like Afif Hossain missed a vital catch while senior playerslike Mahmudullah and Shakib dropped crucial catches. Most of the time the team has to pay high for dropping catches.
For a long time, the situation in fielding in Bangladesh has been almost the same with numerous opportunities being missed, causing the side's defeat in some matches which they were on track to win.  
Cook was hired in July 2018 on the advice of Garry Kirsten. He had no experience of international cricket at that time. He was the head coach and performance director of Garry Kirsten Cricket Academy in Cape Town. He had a contract until the 2019 ODI World Cup. At the end of the ODI World Cup, all the coaching staff including head coach Steve Rhodes was sacked but Cook was retained.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Egypt reach final qualifying stage
Kontaveit crushes Pliskova to advance at WTA Finals
Jorginho misses late penalty to leave Italy's WC bid in balance
Di Maria winner puts Argentina on brink of WC qualification
Harry Kane treble destroys Albania
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Pakistan team arrives in Dhaka for a bilateral series
ICC waits on Afghanistan promises over women's cricket


Latest News
Australia win toss, elect to bowl against New Zealand
She went for job, back in coffin from KSA
Election now in ICU, democracy on life support: Mahbub Talukder
23 held in Rajshahi
Bangladesh reports four more deaths from Covid-19
5 jailed for life for killing Jubo League leader in Rajshahi
Gadhafi's son announces candidacy for president
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Verdict in Abrar murder case Nov 28
5-member panel chairmen in JS nominated
Most Read News
The despair of the masses must not remain unnoticed
Delhi closes schools for a week due to hazardous air pollution
26 Naxalite rebels gunned down in India
China 'biggest security threat' for India: Bipin Rawat
COP26 pledges ‘hollow’ unless fossil fuels end: UN chief
4 found dead in separate incidents in city
World Diabetes Day
Rise in fuel prices could lead to changes in country's economy
EU sees 'progress' on migrant crisis
Heavy vehicles threaten rural roads at Dacope
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft