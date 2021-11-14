Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 November, 2021, 8:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Death Of Beggar Girl

RAB arrests bus driver, assistant

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250
Staff Correspondent

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a minibus driver and his assistant in connection with the tragic death of 10-year-old Mariam near Pragati Sarani in the capital on November 9.
The arrestees are driver Raju Mia, 25, and his assistant Imran Hossain, 33, RAB's Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khondker Al Moin said at a press conference at the RAB's media centre at Kawran Bazar in the capital on Saturday.
On November 9, Mariam's body was found lying on the roadside in Pragati Sarani area.
The two arrestees, during preliminary interrogation, confessed to their involvement in the death of the girl, Commander Khondker Al Moin told the press conference.
According to RAB, driver Raju Mia and his assistant Imran Hossain left Postogola for Diabari with their minibus, in the early morning on November 9. When the bus reached near Jamuna Future Park, Mariam got on the vehicle to beg alms from passengers. As the bus started moving, Imran asked driver Raju to slow the speed to drop the girl. The girl was also asked to go to the door. The driver slowed the speed of his vehicle and asked the girl to get down. When Mariam was about to get down, the driver suddenly accelerated the speed and being unable to maintain balance, the child fell on the road from the bus door and she died.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RAB arrests bus driver, assistant
Sylhet-bound intercity Jayontika Express halts at Brahmanbaria Railway
Blast hits Shia area of Kabul
Dr Kamal wants caretaker govt back, looks for Oikya Front’s revival
JS session resumes today
A large number of vehicles get stuck in long tailbacks on both sides
Fugitive Tarique hatching anti-state conspiracy from abroad: PM
Buoy of Single Point Mooring arrives at Ctg port


Latest News
Australia win toss, elect to bowl against New Zealand
She went for job, back in coffin from KSA
Election now in ICU, democracy on life support: Mahbub Talukder
23 held in Rajshahi
Bangladesh reports four more deaths from Covid-19
5 jailed for life for killing Jubo League leader in Rajshahi
Gadhafi's son announces candidacy for president
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Verdict in Abrar murder case Nov 28
5-member panel chairmen in JS nominated
Most Read News
The despair of the masses must not remain unnoticed
Delhi closes schools for a week due to hazardous air pollution
26 Naxalite rebels gunned down in India
China 'biggest security threat' for India: Bipin Rawat
COP26 pledges ‘hollow’ unless fossil fuels end: UN chief
4 found dead in separate incidents in city
World Diabetes Day
Rise in fuel prices could lead to changes in country's economy
EU sees 'progress' on migrant crisis
Heavy vehicles threaten rural roads at Dacope
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft