RAB arrests bus driver, assistant

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a minibus driver and his assistant in connection with the tragic death of 10-year-old Mariam near Pragati Sarani in the capital on November 9.

The arrestees are driver Raju Mia, 25, and his assistant Imran Hossain, 33, RAB's Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khondker Al Moin said at a press conference at the RAB's media centre at Kawran Bazar in the capital on Saturday.

On November 9, Mariam's body was found lying on the roadside in Pragati Sarani area.

The two arrestees, during preliminary interrogation, confessed to their involvement in the death of the girl, Commander Khondker Al Moin told the press conference.

According to RAB, driver Raju Mia and his assistant Imran Hossain left Postogola for Diabari with their minibus, in the early morning on November 9. When the bus reached near Jamuna Future Park, Mariam got on the vehicle to beg alms from passengers. As the bus started moving, Imran asked driver Raju to slow the speed to drop the girl. The girl was also asked to go to the door. The driver slowed the speed of his vehicle and asked the girl to get down. When Mariam was about to get down, the driver suddenly accelerated the speed and being unable to maintain balance, the child fell on the road from the bus door and she died.