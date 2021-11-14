Dr Kamal wants caretaker govt back, looks for Oikya Front’s revival

Renewing the demand for holding the next national election under a non-party government, Gonoforum President Dr Kamal Hossain said there is a possibility to revive Jatiya Oikyafront, an electoral alliance with BNP, to force the government to meet their demand.

"We strongly demand that the next parliamentary election be held under a non-party government as we saw in the past it couldn't be held in a fair and credible manner under a partisan government," he said.

Speaking at a press conference at a city hotel on Saturday, Dr Kamal said they have a bitter experience of general elections under a partisan government. "We can expect to get a free and fair election if it's held under a non-partisan government."

The Gonoforum chief said they are placing the demand for a polls-time impartial government to bring the issue to the limelight afresh. "We'll work out our action programmes to realise it in the days to come."

As his attention was drawn to the constitution that has no provision for impartial government, he said it can be included in the constitution in the face of people's demand.

Replying to a question, Dr Kamal said a crisis will be created and a strong movement will be waged if the government does not accept their demand.

Dr Kamal said though Jatiya Oikyafront -- formed before the 2018 national election -- has become an inactive platform, it still has the potential to rejuvenate.

"In that sense, now Oikyafront doesn't have any existence, but there's a scope to revive it, extend it, or to get united afresh," he said.

The Gonoforum President said they will sit for discussions on reviving the Oikyafront and take a decision on it later.

On October 13, BNP, Gonoforum, Nagorik Oikya, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal and Jatiya Oikya Prokriya floated the alliance, Jatiya Oikyafront, led by Kamal Hossain ahead of the 11th parliamentary election. Kader Siddiqui's Krishak Shramik Janata League formally joined it on November 5, 2018.

The alliance took part in the December-30 national election using BNP's election symbol, the Sheaf of Paddy, but got only eight seats -- BNP six and Gonoforum two.

On July 18, 2019, Kader Siddiqui's party left the alliance as it became inactive after the 11th parliamentary election.

Enacting law for EC formation

Dr Kamal said it is better to constitute the new Election Commission by enacting a law instead of forming it through a search committee. "The search committee can't be neutral if it's not constituted with impartial persons." -UNB







