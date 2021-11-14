Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 November, 2021, 8:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

JS session resumes today

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 315

Parliament plans to hold a 'special discussion' on the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence during its 15th session that opens on Sunday. President Md Abdul Hamid may also give a speech at the event.
The session, which will begin at 4pm on Sunday, was called by the president on  Oct 27.
"We have to take care of some regular work at the session. We can break for a day or two after that," said Whip Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon regarding the parliamentary session."
"There will be a special discussion on the 50th anniversary of the country's independence and the president may give a speech."
In November last year, the parliament called a special session for the first time to commemorate the 100th birthday of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
President Hamid gave a speech on the life and achievements of Bangabandhu during the event.
The parliament advisory committee will set the agenda of the session after the leader of the house, Sheikh Hasina, returns from her trip abroad.
Similar to other parliament sittings held during COVID-19 pandemic only a limited number of parliament members who have tested negative for the virus,will be allowed to join the special session, Swapon said.
Journalists have, once again, been barred from entering the premises.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RAB arrests bus driver, assistant
Sylhet-bound intercity Jayontika Express halts at Brahmanbaria Railway
Blast hits Shia area of Kabul
Dr Kamal wants caretaker govt back, looks for Oikya Front’s revival
JS session resumes today
A large number of vehicles get stuck in long tailbacks on both sides
Fugitive Tarique hatching anti-state conspiracy from abroad: PM
Buoy of Single Point Mooring arrives at Ctg port


Latest News
Australia win toss, elect to bowl against New Zealand
She went for job, back in coffin from KSA
Election now in ICU, democracy on life support: Mahbub Talukder
23 held in Rajshahi
Bangladesh reports four more deaths from Covid-19
5 jailed for life for killing Jubo League leader in Rajshahi
Gadhafi's son announces candidacy for president
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Verdict in Abrar murder case Nov 28
5-member panel chairmen in JS nominated
Most Read News
The despair of the masses must not remain unnoticed
Delhi closes schools for a week due to hazardous air pollution
26 Naxalite rebels gunned down in India
China 'biggest security threat' for India: Bipin Rawat
COP26 pledges ‘hollow’ unless fossil fuels end: UN chief
4 found dead in separate incidents in city
World Diabetes Day
Rise in fuel prices could lead to changes in country's economy
EU sees 'progress' on migrant crisis
Heavy vehicles threaten rural roads at Dacope
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft