Fugitive Tarique hatching anti-state conspiracy from abroad: PM

PARIS, Nov 13: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said fugitive convict Tarique Rahman has been conspiring against Bangladesh's advancement while her government has taken the country, confronting all the plots, to such a position that the world has to honour.

Joining virtually a civic reception here, she called upon the Bangladeshi expatriates to invest in 100 special economic zones being set up across the country.

"Taique Rahman, who is a fugitive in 10-truck arms haul and the August 21 grenade attack cases, has been continuing hatching conspiracy staying abroad," she said.

Bangladeshi expatriates residing in France and different other European countries attended the reception here.

The Prime Minister said, "We have been able to take the country forward defying all the conspiracies."

She said that following the footprints of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, they have been able to transform Bangladesh into a developing nation.

"So, from now on none can neglect us. The world must honour us as we have taken our country to such a position," she added.

The premier said that her government has to face many hurdles and conspiracies such as BNP-Jamaat alliance's arson attacks and attacks on her life, to reach the country to today's position.

Assuming office after 21 years, Sheikh Hasina said that they have been working for betterment of the country and its people while the BNP-Jamaat clique has only built their own fortune by making some quick bucks through initiating the culture of corruption and loan default.

Mentioning that her government has been constructing 100 special economic zones across Bangladesh, the Prime Minister called upon the expatriates to make investments in those.

"The expatriates will be given special benefits if they invest in the economic zones," she added. -BSS









