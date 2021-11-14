Buoy of Single Point Mooring arrives at Ctg port

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 13: The buoy of the Single Point Mooring (SPM) arrived in the Chattogram Port on November 10. The foreign ship with the buoy anchored in the Outer Anchorage of the port on November 11. The buoy was manufactured in China under the supervision of Dutch experts.

Sharif Hasnat, the Project Director, told the Daily Observer that the activities have already started at Chattogram Port for unloading the buoy.

It may be mentioned that the buoy is the principal accessory of the Single Point Mooring (SPM) of the state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) styled "Installation of Single Point Moorings with double pipeline" at Moheshkhali.

Sharif Hasnat said that the formal installation of the buoy at Moheshkhali will begin in January next year.

He hoped that the SPM is likely to on operation in August, 2022.

He said, Dutch firm 'Blue Water' has manufactured the SPM and pipeline under the supervision of a Chinese organisation, China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Company Ltd (CPPECL).

The project includes construction of storage tank, pump house and installation of 220-km-long double pipeline. The Chinese Exim Bank has been providing financial assistance for the project.

After the installation of the SPM, the huge petroleum-carrier ships will be able to offload fuel directly to the pipeline to take the same to the Eastern Refinery. But under the current arrangement, big ships usually anchor at deep sea at Kutubdia from where lighter vessels receive the imported crude and refined petroleum to carry to the Eastern Refinery with the whole process taking 12 to15 days.

BPC sources said, the project was scheduled to be completed in August this year. But the sources said, only 70 per cent of the project have so far been completed. So, there is no alternative to extend the time for the project.

Sources said, a total of 193-km-long pipeline has already been installed. The rest of 27-km pipeline is expected to be installed by February next.

Presently, two lighter vessels of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) carry the imported petroleum products to ERL site from the Kutubdia site of the Bay.

But when the SPM will be set up with underground pipeline, it will take only 24 to 48 hours.

The proposed pipeline from deep sea will save both time and money of the government as it will help to unload crude and refined petroleum from the vessels in the deep sea without berthing in the port.

The BPC sources said, with its installation, a total of Tk 800 crore will be saved.

At present, the country imports nearly 80 million tonnes of crude and refined petroleum fuel to meet the annual demands. Of them nearly 1.2 million tonnes are refined in ERL, the only refinery of the country.

This import is expected to rise significantly when a number of fuel-fired power plants have already been set up in the country.

As per the project proforma, 110-km-long double pipeline from deep sea of Moheshkhali to Eastern Refinery site in Chattogram is installed for carrying crude and refined petroleum products.

The 110-km-long pipeline is being installed in two lines. One pipeline will transport crude oil while another pipeline will carry refined oil.

The 17-km-long pipeline from deep sea to Moheshkhali point has been installed with 36-inch diameter pipes while the one from Moheshakhali to Chattogram ERL site is 8-inch diameter pipeline.

The pipeline has been installed off-shore and on-shore both. The 74-km-long off-shore installation is from deep sea near Kutubdia to Anowara at the bottom of the Bay of Bengal. Then there is 36-km-long on-shore installation from Anowara to the Eastern Refinery Ltd (ERL) premises.

The proposed pipeline from deep sea will save both time and money of the government as it will help to unload crude and refined petroleum from the vessels in the deep sea without berthing in the port.

Meanwhile, the concerned authority has already acquired a total of 191 acres of land for the project in Moheshkhali. Sources further said, the installation works of 220-km-long double pipeline started at the end of 2019.

The estimated cost for the SPM project is around Tk 6568.27 crore, which is being financed by Chinese EXIM Bank. Under the project, there will be installations of SPM and 220-kilometre double pipeline, storage tanks and pump station at Moheshkhali. Besides, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), a fire fighting station, will be set up and related works done.

The main objectives of the project are to ensure unloading of imported crude oil and finished products with ease, with low cost and in short time, reducing the system loss in import of crude and finished products through lighterage operation, keeping balance between the growing demand of energy and its supply, enhancing the petroleum oil retention capacity through setting up of six diesel and crude oil storage tanks at Moheshkhali and increasing energy supply security.









