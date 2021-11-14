Video
Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Exim Bank inaugurates its 133rd branch at Joypurhat as a part of the continuous progress, says a press release.
Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah inaugurates this branch as Chief Guest in a programme held at Joypurhat Branch recently.
Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, Sheikh Bashirul Islam presided over the ceremony while the Director of the NASSA Group, Shahidul Islam Mithu was present as special guest.
Chairman of Joypurhat Zilla Parishad Arifur Rahman Rocket and Chairman of Joypurhat Upazila Parishad SM Solaiman Ali also were present in the inaugural ceremony.
The chief guest Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah mentions Bank's significant contribution to the country's economy as well as he discussed in detail the multifaceted deposit and investment products of the bank.
Local dignitaries also spoke at the inaugural function and they thanked the bank authorities for opening branch in Joypurhat and hoped the people of the area would get the sincere services of Exim Bank.



