SIBL opens sub branches at Barlekha

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) inaugurated its 94th Sub branch namely Dasher Bazar Sub Branch at Barlekha, Moulvibazar recently, says a press release.Deputy Managing Director Abu Naser Chowdhury inaugurated the sub branch through virtual platform.Md. Sirajul Hoque and Md. Shamsul Hoque, Deputy Managing Directors, Abdul Hannan Khan, Company Secretary, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication Division, Saif Al-Amin, Head of Branches Control and General Banking Division, Manager of Barlekha branch, In-charge of the subbranch and other local dignitaries also attended the programme.