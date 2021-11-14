Video
Kremlin vows no cut in gas supplies to EU despite Belarus threat

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, Nov 13: Russia said Friday it will continue supplying gas to Europe after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened to cut off deliveries in response to possible sanctions over a migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border.
"Russia has been, is and will remain a country that fulfills all obligations to provide European consumers with gas," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"The reliability of Russia as a supplier under current and future contracts is beyond doubt," Peskov said.
He added that Lukashenko did not coordinate his statement with Moscow, which delivers gas through Belarus to Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline.
For months migrants have been trying to cross from Belarus into EU member Poland but the crisis reached a new level when hundreds made a concerted effort this week and were pushed back by Polish borders guards.
Western governments accuse Lukashenko's regime of luring them to his country and sending them to cross into Poland in retaliation for previous sanctions over Minsk's crackdown on the opposition in the wake of a presidential election last year.     AFP


