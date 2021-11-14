Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 November, 2021, 8:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Indonesia Muslim body forbids cryptocurrency trading

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

JAKARTA, Nov 13: Indonesia's top religious body has declared that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are forbidden under Islamic law and should not be traded in the world's biggest Muslim majority nation.
The country's powerful Ulema Council issued a fatwa, or religious edict, as virtual currency trading soars in Indonesia and elsewhere.
Fatwas have no legal effect in the Southeast Asian nation of 270 million, but the declaration could potentially convince many Muslims to avoid cryptocurrencies.
Following a meeting on Thursday, the Council likened crypto to gambling, which is haram or forbidden under Islamic law. "Cryptocurrencies as commodities or digital assets are unlawful for trading because they have elements of uncertainty, wagering and harm," the Council's head of religious decrees Asrorun Niam Sholeh told AFP.
"It's like a gambling bet."
Digital currencies are not tangible assets and their value can fluctuate wildly so they violate Islamic law, he added.
Indonesia's crypto-based transactions amounted to some 370 trillion rupiah ($26 billion) in the first five months of 2021, soaring from a year earlier, trade minister Muhammad Lutfi said in June.
The edict comes after Indonesia's central bank said it was considering issuing its own digital currency.
In 2019, the Council's branch in Aceh province slapped a fatwa on the hugely popular but brutal online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) over fears it incited real-world violence.
More recently, it issued a fatwa against online lending while it declared that Covid-19 vaccines were allowed under Islamic law even if they contained pork products, which are usually off-limits for Muslims.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Exim Bank inaugurates its 133rd branch at Joypurhat
SIBL opens sub branches at Barlekha
Kremlin vows no cut in gas supplies to EU despite Belarus threat
Elon Musk sells $6.9b in Tesla shares after Twitter poll
SpiceJet loses Rs 562 crore in Q2
Indonesia Muslim body forbids cryptocurrency trading
BD RMG factories are one of the safest in Asia: German author
Dutch technology to be used for onion preservation


Latest News
Australia win toss, elect to bowl against New Zealand
She went for job, back in coffin from KSA
Election now in ICU, democracy on life support: Mahbub Talukder
23 held in Rajshahi
Bangladesh reports four more deaths from Covid-19
5 jailed for life for killing Jubo League leader in Rajshahi
Gadhafi's son announces candidacy for president
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Verdict in Abrar murder case Nov 28
5-member panel chairmen in JS nominated
Most Read News
The despair of the masses must not remain unnoticed
Delhi closes schools for a week due to hazardous air pollution
26 Naxalite rebels gunned down in India
China 'biggest security threat' for India: Bipin Rawat
COP26 pledges ‘hollow’ unless fossil fuels end: UN chief
4 found dead in separate incidents in city
World Diabetes Day
Rise in fuel prices could lead to changes in country's economy
EU sees 'progress' on migrant crisis
Heavy vehicles threaten rural roads at Dacope
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft