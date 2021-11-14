BD RMG factories are one of the safest in Asia: German author

Bangladeshi garment factories are one of the safest workplace destinations in Asia or in the world after the remediation based on the recommendations by the two foreign platforms - Accord and Alliance, said a German book author Daniel Seidl on Saturday.

Seidl was sharing his experiences about his stay and work in Bangladesh before and after the Rana Plaza building collapse in April 2013.

Just on the pre-dawn of the Rana Plaza building collapse Seidl, the then executive director of Bangladesh German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BGCCI) was guiding a big German business delegation in Dhaka and was highlighting about the economic transformation of Bangladesh.

However, on the following morning the country's deadliest industrial accident took place at Savar and the German buyers were saying to pull back their business from Bangladesh because of reputational risks of their brands.

Seidl, said them that the brands should not leave the country as Bangladesh has already invested a lot in the garment sector and the retailers and brands also became benefited in their business because of sourcing apparel items at competitive prices and better products, said a press release.

"It should not be a blame game and it should be a common game. Many people always talk about negative and I say you should be positive about Bangladesh. We need to grow together," said Seidl.

Seidl shared all these experiences at the book launching ceremony that he wrote titled "Celebrating 50 years of Bangladesh".

He launched the book at a press conference at the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) in Dhaka. At the launching he said Bangladesh is his second home and he already spent half (25 years of his life) in Bangladesh as he loves this country very much because of its environment, people and social fabrication.

In an engaging, upbeat account, Daniel Seidl describes the development and transformation of a country that had to fight hard for its liberty, emerging from the struggle for independence to become a global manufacturing hub with exceptional economic growth.

Seidl also a former anchor for CNN Germany's business news, who was awarded the distinction "Brand Ambassador of Bangladesh" by the Bangladesh Ministry of Commerce is promoting and branding Bangladesh for decades.

"Bangladesh is portrayed as a poor country with natural disasters and bad working conditions. In this book we have gathered a list of 50 FACTS and 50 PERSONAL STORIES to present the success story of Bangladesh. Pictures say more than a thousand words, and with this in mind, renowned photographer Abir Abdullah has enriched the book's chapters portraying this colourful and multifaceted land with realistic illustrations," said Seidl.

This book has been endorsed and distributed by McKinsey & Company and amfori (former: Foreign Trade Association) to the biggest buyers of Bangladesh and political world leaders.

Abir Abdullah, a renowned photographer who contributed in the book, Shafiqul Alam, Bangladesh bureau chief of the AFP and SM Rashidul Islam, general secretary to the ERF also spoke at the book launching ceremony. BSS





