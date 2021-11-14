Dutch technology to be used for onion preservation

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque has said Dutch technology and skills will be utilized to preserve onions in the country.

"Dutch technology and skills will have to be utilized to foster preservation capacity of onions in the country," he said.

The minister said this after visiting Waterman Onions, a leading onion production, processing, packaging and exporting company, at Emmeloord in the Netherlands , said a press release on Saturday.

Stating that the government of Bangladesh is working in achieving self- sufficiency in onion production, Razzaque expressed his interest in bringing improved varieties of onions and its production and storage technology from the Netherlands.

Razzaque, also the presidium member of Awami League, said Bangladesh can consider importing onion from Netherlands in September-December as this time the country faces some scarcity of onion.

The delegation team of Bangladesh including Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Md Ruhul Amin Talukder, Director General of the Department of Agriculture Marketing (DAM) Mohammad Yusuf, Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Netherlands M Riaz Hamidullah, PRAN-RFL Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, ACI Agribusinesses Managing Director and CEO FH Ansarey Parvez, Square Food and Beverage Chief Operating Officer Saiful Islam and Director of Jamcon Group Kazi Inam Ahmed were also present. BSS









