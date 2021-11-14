Video
‘vivo 4th most shipped smartphone brand globally’

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

vivo has been ranked first in China's smartphone market in the third quarter of 2021, leading China's smartphone sales with a market share of 23% and a year-over-year growth rate of 21 percent, according to Counterpoint Research's Monthly Market Pulse Service.
vivo earned the top spot as its product portfolios continued to support its position in the mainstream price segment.
vivo also rose to the fourth position in global smartphone shipments for the first time with a market share of 10% in the third quarter of 2021, according to Canalys.
Previous quarterly numbers from Canalys showed that vivo remained among the top five in global smartphone shipments in the past four quarters and it topped China's smartphone market in Q2 of 2021, according to IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, maintaining strong growth momentum.
As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 50 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.


