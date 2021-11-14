Video
GP, Telenor Group make Guinness World Record

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

Digital connectivity partner to Bangladesh Grameenphone (GP) celebrates, as employees of Telenor across the Nordics and Asia prove they intend to remain at the forefront of up and reskilling to get future-ready by setting a new e-learning world record.
Telenor Group (TG) has achieved a new Guinness World Records title for most users to take an online personal development lesson in 24 hours, says a press release.
The record attempt started on 27 October at 07:00 CET (central European time or 12 noon, Bangladesh time), and by the same time the following day, a total of 4,504 Telenor employees had completed the e-learning course on "Growth Mindset."
1011 GP employees completed the "Growth Mindset" course, and TG contributed to the remarkable achievement.
Due to the rapidly evolving customer behavior and industry, which further accelerated digitalization, Telenor and GP believe future-ready skills are a must-have for understanding customers' needs and delivering on the fourth industrial revolution.
The Growth Mindset course chosen for the Guinness World Records attempt promotes the benefits of applying a growth mindset in both the employees' business and personal lives. Research indicates that when leaders promote a growth mindset and provide an environment where employees feel safe to fail and make mistakes, there is an increase in creativity, learning, and innovation.
"We believe that the digitalization of society will enable new solutions capable of solving global challenges of today and tomorrow we have intensified our learning efforts to ensure that we continue to stay at the forefront of up-and reskilling of our employees," the press release quoted TG EVP and Chief People and Sustainability Officer Cecilie Heuch as saying.
GP CEO Yasir Azman said: "At Grameenphone, we have profoundly inherited Telenor's explorers and learner's mindset, with more than 164 years of footprint in connecting people using technology. Making Guinness World Records possible is a testimony of our sheer learning culture, staying relevant to our purpose, and serving our customers better."
Among the GP learners who completed the badge was Tasnia Kabir Tonmona, who was excited to have had the experience of being a part of a global world record-setting event said: "Growth mindset is the single most rational approach required in today's world. It is the greatest shift one can make in their headspace to navigate the nuanced and competitive life we live. It is a way of life."
 "We want to be the leading company in skills development in our markets, to ensure that we as a company stay future-ready and obtain the skills needed to not only exploit the potential in accelerated digitalization but also to drive it," says TG President and CEO Brekke.
As a result, in 2018 he challenged all employees to complete at least 40 hours of impactful learning and education each year.  In 2020, a record number of 53.5 hours of upskilling was conducted by Telenor employees on average.


