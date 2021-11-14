|
Fu-Wang Foods signs corporate deal with Robi
|
Country's leading digital services provider, Robi Axiata Limited and Fu-Wang Foods have recently signed a corporate agreement. Under this agreement, Fu-Wang management will be able to enjoy corporate connections from the Robi Axiata Ltd.
Robi will also support with voice, data, bulk sms, field force tracking and HR automation services, says a press release.
Robi's Vice President and Head of Corporate Business, Mohammad Fahmidul Hasan and Fu-Wang Food's Managing Director, Dr. Arif Ahmed Chowdhury, CIP, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The signing ceremony took place at Fu-wang food's office in Dhaka recently.
Robi's General Manager, Khondoker Mosabber Hossain, Shaila Sharmin , Account Manager, Mohammad Hasan Shuvo, Fu-Wang Food's Director, Afsana Tarannum and other high officials from both the company were present on the occasion.