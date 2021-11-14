

Fu-Wang Foods signs corporate deal with Robi

Robi will also support with voice, data, bulk sms, field force tracking and HR automation services, says a press release.

Robi's Vice President and Head of Corporate Business, Mohammad Fahmidul Hasan and Fu-Wang Food's Managing Director, Dr. Arif Ahmed Chowdhury, CIP, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The signing ceremony took place at Fu-wang food's office in Dhaka recently.

Robi's General Manager, Khondoker Mosabber Hossain, Shaila Sharmin , Account Manager, Mohammad Hasan Shuvo, Fu-Wang Food's Director, Afsana Tarannum and other high officials from both the company were present on the occasion.







