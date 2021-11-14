

WOPE holds maiden fair with popular response

Syeda Rokeya Begum, president of Disabled Children's Education Organization as chief guest while Noman Mia, chairman, Prachestha Paribahan (Pvt) Ltd and its managing director Dr Md Mehedi Hasan Belal as special guests were present in the inaugural ceremony.

Parveen Akhter, president of the women entrepreneurs' group presided over the event and it was moderated by its treasurer Farhana Hyder Khan Bithi.

Syeda Rokeya Begum while expressing her happiness by attending the function said, "Women should work to make themselves known."

She said their initiative will make them self-reliant and help them build their identity. " Noman Mia said, "Women are now contributing a lot to our country and their initiatives are contributing to our country's GDP. "

Entrepreneurs who participated in the event brought special products from their own districts or regions in the stalls. Some have brought the famous sesame khwaja of Kushtia, some have brought the famous Ghee of Thakurgaon and some have brought the famous silk of Rajshahi.

Mausumi Nazneen an entrepreneur who brought Balachao's at the fair said, "Women should work with such a unique products to inspire others." Parveen Akhter, the organizer of the fair, expressed her excitement over being able to organize the fair. "This kind of gathering is much more effective for women entrepreneurs. They will be able to take their work further," she said.







