Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 November, 2021, 8:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Infinix unveils new smartphone Note 11 Pro

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Desk

The premium smartphone brand, Infinix unveils its newest line in its Flagship, NOTE 11 Pro, with a suite of unique features to design and create seamless experiences for its valued customers.
With the latest addition Infinix brings faster, stronger and more efficient power and performance through a unique blend of innovative technology.
The price stated for NOTE 11 Pro is BDT 21,490 and the device is also offered in two colours to match the preferences of customers- Mithril Grey and Haze Green. Customers can pre-order NOTE 11 Pro between November 16 and November 18 from the country's leading e-commerce sites Daraz and Pickaboo. Customers can also avail this powerful smartphone from any retail or brand stores in the country starting from November 19, says a press release.
The NOTE 11 Pro is the very first smartphone in Bangladesh with Helio G96 processor along with 120Hz 6.95" FHD+ Ultra-fluid Display, 64MP Ultra Night Camera with 30x Ultra, all while shouting out the NOTE series tagline "Play Big".
Customers can preorder Infinix Note 11 Pro from Daraz & pickaboo. In addition, Infinix Note 11 Pro customers can avail Grameenphone Internet for free.
Focusing on consumer-centric approach to innovation, Infinix is unlocking a new era of connectivity and innovation. The Helio G96 chipset from MediaTek is an octa-core CPU with two strong Arm Cortex-A76 processor cores clocked at up to 2.05GHz and an Arm Mali-G57 graphics processing unit (GPU) for incredibly smooth and efficient graphics performance.
It also has MediaTek's Hyper Engine 2.0 Lite Technology, which helps to minimize latency and reduce unnecessary lag between the smartphone and the cell tower while allowing simultaneous connections to two Wi-Fi bands or routers. Together, this creates a fully immersive experience for users when applied to wide range of existing features and capabilities within the smartphone.
The NOTE 11 Pro comes with a breadth of features towards innovation in new ways namely with its 6.95" FHD+ ultra-fluid display with 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, which is accredited by TV Rheinland to reduce eye fatigue allowing customers to use their Note 11 Pro for extended periods of time with ease.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Exim Bank inaugurates its 133rd branch at Joypurhat
SIBL opens sub branches at Barlekha
Kremlin vows no cut in gas supplies to EU despite Belarus threat
Elon Musk sells $6.9b in Tesla shares after Twitter poll
SpiceJet loses Rs 562 crore in Q2
Indonesia Muslim body forbids cryptocurrency trading
BD RMG factories are one of the safest in Asia: German author
Dutch technology to be used for onion preservation


Latest News
Australia win toss, elect to bowl against New Zealand
She went for job, back in coffin from KSA
Election now in ICU, democracy on life support: Mahbub Talukder
23 held in Rajshahi
Bangladesh reports four more deaths from Covid-19
5 jailed for life for killing Jubo League leader in Rajshahi
Gadhafi's son announces candidacy for president
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Verdict in Abrar murder case Nov 28
5-member panel chairmen in JS nominated
Most Read News
The despair of the masses must not remain unnoticed
Delhi closes schools for a week due to hazardous air pollution
26 Naxalite rebels gunned down in India
China 'biggest security threat' for India: Bipin Rawat
COP26 pledges ‘hollow’ unless fossil fuels end: UN chief
4 found dead in separate incidents in city
World Diabetes Day
Rise in fuel prices could lead to changes in country's economy
EU sees 'progress' on migrant crisis
Heavy vehicles threaten rural roads at Dacope
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft