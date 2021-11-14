Infinix unveils new smartphone Note 11 Pro

The premium smartphone brand, Infinix unveils its newest line in its Flagship, NOTE 11 Pro, with a suite of unique features to design and create seamless experiences for its valued customers.

With the latest addition Infinix brings faster, stronger and more efficient power and performance through a unique blend of innovative technology.

The price stated for NOTE 11 Pro is BDT 21,490 and the device is also offered in two colours to match the preferences of customers- Mithril Grey and Haze Green. Customers can pre-order NOTE 11 Pro between November 16 and November 18 from the country's leading e-commerce sites Daraz and Pickaboo. Customers can also avail this powerful smartphone from any retail or brand stores in the country starting from November 19, says a press release.

The NOTE 11 Pro is the very first smartphone in Bangladesh with Helio G96 processor along with 120Hz 6.95" FHD+ Ultra-fluid Display, 64MP Ultra Night Camera with 30x Ultra, all while shouting out the NOTE series tagline "Play Big".

Customers can preorder Infinix Note 11 Pro from Daraz & pickaboo. In addition, Infinix Note 11 Pro customers can avail Grameenphone Internet for free.

Focusing on consumer-centric approach to innovation, Infinix is unlocking a new era of connectivity and innovation. The Helio G96 chipset from MediaTek is an octa-core CPU with two strong Arm Cortex-A76 processor cores clocked at up to 2.05GHz and an Arm Mali-G57 graphics processing unit (GPU) for incredibly smooth and efficient graphics performance.

It also has MediaTek's Hyper Engine 2.0 Lite Technology, which helps to minimize latency and reduce unnecessary lag between the smartphone and the cell tower while allowing simultaneous connections to two Wi-Fi bands or routers. Together, this creates a fully immersive experience for users when applied to wide range of existing features and capabilities within the smartphone.

The NOTE 11 Pro comes with a breadth of features towards innovation in new ways namely with its 6.95" FHD+ ultra-fluid display with 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, which is accredited by TV Rheinland to reduce eye fatigue allowing customers to use their Note 11 Pro for extended periods of time with ease.







