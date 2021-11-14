Daraz serve 14 million e-commerce shoppers on 11.11

Daraz, South Asia's leading e-commerce marketplace, delivered a record-breaking 11.11, with over 14 million e-commerce shoppers visiting the platform across its five key markets - Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, and Myanmar - participating in the largest global shopping day.

Almost $10 million worth of products were sold in the first hour, up more than 150 percent on last year's sale, says a press release.

"We are delighted with today's results. It underlines the strength of our marketplace where customers trust the quality of products that they purchase on Daraz, and it illustrates how SMEs are able to unlock the online potential of their business.

"It has also been encouraging to continue seeing more users from both big and small cities across our five markets buying and selling a wide variety of products from our platform. This shows how e-commerce has become more accessible for everyone in the region," the press release quoted Daraz CEO and Founder Bjarke Mikkelsen as saying.

The first 11.11 order was delivered at 6.05 amFriday morning, and 250,000 items have already been shipped out to awaiting customers.

"For this year's 11.11 Sale, we really focused on delivering a more innovative and more personalized customer experience. While the sales numbers are important, I'm most pleased with the overwhelmingly positive feedback that we've received about the user experience," Mikkelsen said.

Following Friday's successful main event, Daraz will bring the favorite 11.11 themes to its customers over the next 10 days - each day inviting e-commerce shoppers to focus on a theme and enjoy some of the best deals that they missed.

"We are extremely happy for this overwhelming response. People across the country participated in this campaign with sheer enthusiasm, and we are grateful to them for putting their faith in the 11.11 campaign again. Daraz has always been a people-centric e-commerce platform, and the betterment of the customers was always our focus area. Therefore, we are committed to delivering their ordered product as soon as possible. Besides, I would like to thank all the employees of Daraz, sellers, delivery personnel, and everyone associated with the campaign for their support," Daraz Bangladesh Limited Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq said on the occasion.

