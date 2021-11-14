

Diabetic Asso holds Diabetes Summit 2021

The Acme Laboratories Limited, a leading pharmaceuticals in Bangladesh, launched the Digital Healthcare App HealthAid at the Diabetes Summit.

Through which everyone including diabetic patients can easily know the treatment and condition of the body with the help of technology. Moreover,anyone can take the advice of a doctor in a video call through this app.

Renowned speakers in the field of Diabetes and Endocrinology of the Scientific Seminar presented presentations on recent updates. The seminar was chaired by Diabetes and Endocrine Disease Specialist, Ibrahim General Hospital & DCEC Professor Emeritus Hajera Mahtab. General Manager, Marketing, The Acme Laboratories Limited, Mohammad Ziauddin gave a welcome address at the seminar.

President of Bangladesh Diabetic Association National Professor Md. A K Azad Khan was present as the chief guest of the seminar. The speakers of the seminar were Director, Bardem Academy Prof. Md. Faruque Pathan; Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital and Research Institute Senior Consultant Prof. S. M. Ashrafuzzaman; Associate Professor of Endocrinology at Bardem FIROZ AMIN; Bardem Unit Head and Assistant Professor Faria Afsana.

The seminar was conducted by Associate Professor and Consultant of BIHS Diabetes and Endocrinology Dr. Nazmul Kabir Qureshi and was attended by senior officials including Executive Director, Sales and Distribution, The Acme Laboratories Ltd, Md. Ferdous Khan. The seminar was also attended by eminent endocrinologists and diabetes specialists from Bangladesh and shared their valuable insights on overcoming diabetes

Director, Bardem Academy Prof. Md. Farque Pathan, said, "We have started raising awareness on the theme 'Access to Diabetes Care". It is estimated that about 30 percent of the world's population suffers from diabetes due to unconsciousness. At the same time, the number of patients in our country is terrible. We have consulted with the government for the treatment of this disease at low cost. At the same time I hope all the pharmaceutical companies of the country will come forward with us''

Diabetes is now an epidemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently announced that the disease is endemic. Every family needs to be aware of diabetes. The government, doctors, researchers, teachers, religious leaders, social workers, journalists and everyone can play an important role in this regard. According to the International Diabetes Federation, one in five family members is aware of diabetes. In addition, more than 75% of family members in the world still need to be made aware of the severity, control and role of diabetes. Acme's Digital Healthcare HealthAid app will help reduce the growing number of diabetic patients and help them to lead a normal life through providing a variety of information, strategies and solutions, proper treatment and lifestyle changes.





