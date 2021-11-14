

Synesis IT Receives ASOCIO Health-tech Award 2021

From the beginning till now, Shastho Batayon has stood beside the people by providing health services to about 19 million individuals. In addition, whenever the demand for health services has increased in the country, the Shastho Batayon has stood by the people and acted like a digital hospital.

At the time of the Corona epidemic, when there was no adequate medical care in the hospital, the Shastho Batayon provided services related to Corona. At the time of the Corona epidemic alone, about 13 million people were served by the Shastho Batayon.

Synesis IT Limited, a leading IT company in Bangladesh, has received the "ASOCIO Health-tech Award 2021" for contributing on Shastho Batayon and for delivering multidimensional digital services.

With the support of Bangladesh Computer Council, ICT Division and many more, this year's largest ICT conference in Bangladesh "WCIT 2021" Organized by WITSA, started on 11th November and lasted till 14th November at Bangabandhu International Convention Center. The award was presented at the conference on 12th November. T

he award was received by the Managing Director, Synesis IT Sohorab Ahmed Chowdhury. He received the Associate Healthtech Award 2021 on behalf of Synesis IT. Director, Synesis IT Abdur Rashid, and Assistant General Manager and Team Lead, Marketing and Product Innovation Quazi Abdullah Al-Mamun were also present.

The award was presented by CEO and Vice Chairman of the Association John Chai, CEO and Chairman of the IT and Digital Bureau Bunrak Saraggananda. Managing Director of Jan Associates Limited Abdullah Kafi, and Chairman of the Bangladesh Computer Society Shahid-Ul-Munir.

The Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organization (ASOCIO) is an ICT federation, formed in 1983 by the National ICT Associations of 24 countries in Asia and Oceania. The organization gives awards in 4 categories every year.

Receiving the award, Sohorab Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director, Synesis IT, said, "Synesis IT Limited, in collaboration with the Department of Health under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has been providing services to the citizens of Bangladesh since 2015 through this mobile based telehealth service center. Shastho Batayon have always helped the Bangladesh government during the outbreak of various diseases in the country.

"In this Covid epidemic situation alone, the Shastho Batayon has provided services to about 13 million people where about 90% of the services were related to the Covid-19 problem. On behalf of Synesis IT and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, we would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to Bangladesh Computer Society and ASOCIO for recognizing this great initiative.

"Lastly, I would like to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to all the doctors in the Shastho Batayon who have been providing this great service day and night with unceasing and passionate passion from the very beginning."









