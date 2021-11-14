Video
Sunday, 14 November, 2021
Business

Gold prices rise by Tk 2,333 to Tk 74,300 per bhori

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196
Business Correspondent

Jewellers in Bangladesh have raised gold prices citing a price hike in the international market. In the latest revision the price for a bhori of 22-carat gold has risen by Tk2,333 to Tk74,300, said Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (Bajus) in a statement on Friday.
From Saturday, 21-carat gold will cost Tk71,150 per bhori while 18-carat gold Tk62,402 and gold acquired in traditional method will cost Tk52,080. One gram of 22-carat silver will cost Tk130 from now on.
Prices of 21-carat and 18-carat silver (per gram) have been revised up to Tk123 and Tk105. The prices of silver acquired in traditional methods have been set at Tk80 per gram.
In 2021(last time on July 23),  Jewellers in Bangladesh have raised gold prices to a record high amid the coronavirus pandemic.
They will sell the yellow metal of the best quality, 22 carat, at Tk 72,783 per Bhori (11.664 grams), up around Tk 3,000 from the price set just over a month ago.
When the association raised gold prices by up to Tk 5,715 a Bhori for the last time on Jun 22, the price at the international market was $1,769 per ounce (2.65 Bhori or 31.103 grams). For the traditional method, in which gold is acquired from old ornaments with no agreed standards of purity, the price has been fixed Tk 50,560 per Bhori.
Silver price has been kept unchanged at Tk 933 per Bhori.


