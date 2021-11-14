Video
Saudi port developer seeks to invest in Ctg terminal

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Business Correspondent

Saudi Arabian port developer Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) has been trying to invest in the Bangladesh's under-construction Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) in Chattogram.
A delegation, led by RSGT global investment director Gagan Seksaria, had a meeting with the shipping ministry officials in Dhaka on Thursday where they expressed their intention to invest in Bangladesh's port sector, especially in the PCT operation alongside other ports and terminals that require funds.
A shipping official, who attended the meeting, said the RSGT delegation had also visited the planned Bay Terminal area in Chittagong to check the possibility of making investment there too. However, the delegation did not place any investment proposal for the terminal, he said.
The RSGT team was accompanied by officials of the local company SHR Group, a multi-modal transportation conglomerate in Bangladesh. However, no SHR official could be reached for comment on the outcome of the meeting.
In September, Prime minister's Private-Sector Adviser Salman F Rahman had a meeting with Saudi Transport Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser who also spoke about RSGT's interest in Patenga terminal.


