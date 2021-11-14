India’s Tata bags $120m order from BD power project

Tata Projects Limited has received an order for a 400kV double circuit transmission line project valued at around $120 million (around ?900 crores) from the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited (PGCB).

"This 120-km project from Barapukuria to Bogura has been secured on a turnkey basis. It will be executed in 30 months and the funding shall be done by EXIM Bank India under Indian Line of Credit," Tata Projects said in a statement.

India has extended lines of credit to Bangladesh with energy security as an important dimension of India-Bangladesh ties. Cross-border energy trade is a key part of Modi's South Asia-focused, neighbourhood-first policy. India already has power grid links with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh, and is building power projects in the three countries. It also plans to develop power transmission links with Myanmar and Sri Lanka.

"The transmission line shall also result in the expansion of high-voltage transmission infrastructure in the northern parts of Bangladesh. It will also facilitate 1,600MW power transmission from a power plant based in Jharkhand to Bangladesh," the statement said.

This comes in the backdrop of theSouth Asia power pool comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal (BBIN) to form the primary component of South Asia-Southeast Asia interconnection corridor that has been shortlisted for the ambitious global-grid plan, also referred to as One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG), as reported by Mint earlier. -Mint











