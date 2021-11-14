Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 November, 2021, 8:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India’s Tata bags $120m order from BD power project

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255

Tata Projects Limited has received an order for a 400kV double circuit transmission line project valued at around $120 million (around ?900 crores) from the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited (PGCB).
"This 120-km project from Barapukuria to Bogura has been secured on a turnkey basis. It will be executed in 30 months and the funding shall be done by EXIM Bank India under Indian Line of Credit," Tata Projects said in a statement.
India has extended lines of credit to Bangladesh with energy security as an important dimension of India-Bangladesh ties. Cross-border energy trade is a key part of Modi's South Asia-focused, neighbourhood-first policy. India already has power grid links with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh, and is building power projects in the three countries. It also plans to develop power transmission links with Myanmar and Sri Lanka.
"The transmission line shall also result in the expansion of high-voltage transmission infrastructure in the northern parts of Bangladesh. It will also facilitate 1,600MW power transmission from a power plant based in Jharkhand to Bangladesh," the statement said.
This comes in the backdrop of theSouth Asia power pool comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal (BBIN) to form the primary component of South Asia-Southeast Asia interconnection corridor that has been shortlisted for the ambitious global-grid plan, also referred to as One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG), as reported by Mint earlier.    -Mint


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Exim Bank inaugurates its 133rd branch at Joypurhat
SIBL opens sub branches at Barlekha
Kremlin vows no cut in gas supplies to EU despite Belarus threat
Elon Musk sells $6.9b in Tesla shares after Twitter poll
SpiceJet loses Rs 562 crore in Q2
Indonesia Muslim body forbids cryptocurrency trading
BD RMG factories are one of the safest in Asia: German author
Dutch technology to be used for onion preservation


Latest News
Australia win toss, elect to bowl against New Zealand
She went for job, back in coffin from KSA
Election now in ICU, democracy on life support: Mahbub Talukder
23 held in Rajshahi
Bangladesh reports four more deaths from Covid-19
5 jailed for life for killing Jubo League leader in Rajshahi
Gadhafi's son announces candidacy for president
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Verdict in Abrar murder case Nov 28
5-member panel chairmen in JS nominated
Most Read News
The despair of the masses must not remain unnoticed
Delhi closes schools for a week due to hazardous air pollution
26 Naxalite rebels gunned down in India
China 'biggest security threat' for India: Bipin Rawat
COP26 pledges ‘hollow’ unless fossil fuels end: UN chief
4 found dead in separate incidents in city
World Diabetes Day
Rise in fuel prices could lead to changes in country's economy
EU sees 'progress' on migrant crisis
Heavy vehicles threaten rural roads at Dacope
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft