Lower remittance inflow, higher imports cut forex reserves

The country's foreign exchange reserve has dropped by almost $3 billion in the last two months after reaching a record high of $48 million thanks to the recent surge in import payments and sharp decline in remittance earnings.

The latest Bangladesh Bank (BB) documents showed that the country's foreign exchange reserve dropped to $ 45.07 billion on November 10 2021, down by $2.96 billion from $48 billion on August 25, 2021.

Before the decline in the last two months, the country's reserve had grown by $16 billion since the Covid outbreak hit the country in March 2020. The reserve stood at $32 billion on November 5 and increased to $48 billion in a span of 17 months.

Meanwhile, the government issued a $200-million loan to Sri Lanka as part of a currency swap agreement with the country which was struggling hard to manage its import payments even after imposition of sanctions on imports.

BB officials said that the country's reserve had dropped as restoration of business and economic activities, including that in Europe and Western countries had prompted Bangladeshi factory owners to reload warehouses with industrial inputs. An increase in orders from buyers was the main reason behind the factory owners' move to increase industrial inputs, they said.

The country's import grew by 47.59 per cent against an 11.57per cent growth in export earnings in the July-September period of the current fiscal year 2021-2022.

As a result, the country's trade deficit grew by more than three times in the July-September period when there was a sharp decline in remittance earnings.

The recent BB data showed that the import of intermediate goods, petroleum and industrial raw materials grew by 71.77 per cent, 59.78 per cent and 49.06 per cent respectively year-on-year in the July-September period of FY22.

High import spending compared with export earnings coupled with a sharp decline in remittance earnings has resulted in an erosion of the country's reserve in the last couple of months, BB officials.

The country's remittance earnings dropped to a 17-month low in October of FY22. In the four months of FY22, the inflow dropped to $5.33 billion from $6.71 billion in the same period of the previous fis cal year.

Due to the lower foreign currency earnings against spending, the central bank had to pump the greenback on the market with a view to preventing an abnormal hike in the exchange rate.

Despite the fact, the exchange rate of US dollar on the interbank money market increased to Tk 85.79 on November 11 from Tk 84.8 on August 1.

The BB in FY22 has so far injected around $1.6 billion in the interbank money market after purchasing heavily from the local market.















