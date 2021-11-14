Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 November, 2021, 8:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Without strong pvt sector country cannot move forward’

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 256
Business Desk

‘Without strong pvt sector country cannot move forward’

‘Without strong pvt sector country cannot move forward’

Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) and Prime Minister's Office jointly held a virtual meeting of the Logistics Infrastructure Development Working Committee on Saturday.
The meeting was co-chaired by PMO Secretary Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah and BUILD Chairperson Abul Kasem Khan.
Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah in his opening remark said the country cannot move forward without supporting the private sector, the growth engine, in the ongoing global economic transition.
He said logistics needs more investment, and the existing policy needs reforms to attract more investment.. He recommended that the sector should be based on technology and skill. Adding that the private sector should also assist with value-backed data, he emphasised advocacy for logistics.
He maintained that the most apposite in these times policy-wise would be to have a structured policy framework that may steer regulatory reforms as well as policy interventions, paving the way for a "logistics environment".
Abul Kasem Khan informed that developing countries invest 9-10% of their GDP to improve their logistics environment. Success stories of China, India, and Vietnam stand out as best practices in logistics.
"The return on investment is one of the highest in the world. Structural reform is required to mitigate key bottlenecks of the logistics system in Bangladesh. Logistics sector should be declared as a thrust sector besides a high priority sector and proper incentives should be declared to attract local and foreign investment," he said.
Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Rizwan Rahman said  logistics should be included in the industrial policy as a sector as the privatisation of airports, seaports, railroads is the demand of time. He said decentralisation of industrialisation should be incentivised to attract investment and Special Procurement Act should be considered to prepare logistics policy.
Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul said that there is no policy on the in-out time of container trucks in Chattogram. The establishment of a central truck terminal may reduce the congestion stemming from this. Additionally, water connectivity may reduce over-dependency on the road.
BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum said BUILD and the Ministry of Industries are working together to include logistics as a high priority sector and declare investment incentives for logistics and its sub-sectors in a separate chapter of the upcoming National Industrial Policy 2021. Formulation and implementation of the National Integrated Logistics Policy or Master Plan could help attract investment and increase export competitiveness to realize the targets of 8th Five Years Plan and Perspective Plan 2041.
World Bank Group Senior Transport Specialist Tatiana Peralta Quiros made the keynote on Reducing Logistics Costs to Enhance Bangladesh's Trade Competitiveness and Export Growth. She said that logistics cost increases the overall production and business operation cost by 4.5-48%. Implementation of three initiatives like reducing dwell times at Chattogram Port and national highways congestion along with initiation of national logistics strategy would increase overall export of Bangladesh by 19%.
Captain Kamrul Islam Mazumder, Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA); Kabir Ahmed, President, BAFFA; Masrur Reaz, Chairman, Policy Exchange; Zubaida Nasreen, Director General-I, PMO; Anisur Rahman, Director-1, PMO and Mohammad Lutfullah, Senior Private Sector Specialist, International Finance Corporation, World Bank Group also spoke.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Exim Bank inaugurates its 133rd branch at Joypurhat
SIBL opens sub branches at Barlekha
Kremlin vows no cut in gas supplies to EU despite Belarus threat
Elon Musk sells $6.9b in Tesla shares after Twitter poll
SpiceJet loses Rs 562 crore in Q2
Indonesia Muslim body forbids cryptocurrency trading
BD RMG factories are one of the safest in Asia: German author
Dutch technology to be used for onion preservation


Latest News
Australia win toss, elect to bowl against New Zealand
She went for job, back in coffin from KSA
Election now in ICU, democracy on life support: Mahbub Talukder
23 held in Rajshahi
Bangladesh reports four more deaths from Covid-19
5 jailed for life for killing Jubo League leader in Rajshahi
Gadhafi's son announces candidacy for president
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Verdict in Abrar murder case Nov 28
5-member panel chairmen in JS nominated
Most Read News
The despair of the masses must not remain unnoticed
Delhi closes schools for a week due to hazardous air pollution
26 Naxalite rebels gunned down in India
China 'biggest security threat' for India: Bipin Rawat
COP26 pledges ‘hollow’ unless fossil fuels end: UN chief
4 found dead in separate incidents in city
World Diabetes Day
Rise in fuel prices could lead to changes in country's economy
EU sees 'progress' on migrant crisis
Heavy vehicles threaten rural roads at Dacope
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft