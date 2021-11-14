

‘Without strong pvt sector country cannot move forward’

The meeting was co-chaired by PMO Secretary Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah and BUILD Chairperson Abul Kasem Khan.

Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah in his opening remark said the country cannot move forward without supporting the private sector, the growth engine, in the ongoing global economic transition.

He said logistics needs more investment, and the existing policy needs reforms to attract more investment.. He recommended that the sector should be based on technology and skill. Adding that the private sector should also assist with value-backed data, he emphasised advocacy for logistics.

He maintained that the most apposite in these times policy-wise would be to have a structured policy framework that may steer regulatory reforms as well as policy interventions, paving the way for a "logistics environment".

Abul Kasem Khan informed that developing countries invest 9-10% of their GDP to improve their logistics environment. Success stories of China, India, and Vietnam stand out as best practices in logistics.

"The return on investment is one of the highest in the world. Structural reform is required to mitigate key bottlenecks of the logistics system in Bangladesh. Logistics sector should be declared as a thrust sector besides a high priority sector and proper incentives should be declared to attract local and foreign investment," he said.

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Rizwan Rahman said logistics should be included in the industrial policy as a sector as the privatisation of airports, seaports, railroads is the demand of time. He said decentralisation of industrialisation should be incentivised to attract investment and Special Procurement Act should be considered to prepare logistics policy.

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul said that there is no policy on the in-out time of container trucks in Chattogram. The establishment of a central truck terminal may reduce the congestion stemming from this. Additionally, water connectivity may reduce over-dependency on the road.

BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum said BUILD and the Ministry of Industries are working together to include logistics as a high priority sector and declare investment incentives for logistics and its sub-sectors in a separate chapter of the upcoming National Industrial Policy 2021. Formulation and implementation of the National Integrated Logistics Policy or Master Plan could help attract investment and increase export competitiveness to realize the targets of 8th Five Years Plan and Perspective Plan 2041.

World Bank Group Senior Transport Specialist Tatiana Peralta Quiros made the keynote on Reducing Logistics Costs to Enhance Bangladesh's Trade Competitiveness and Export Growth. She said that logistics cost increases the overall production and business operation cost by 4.5-48%. Implementation of three initiatives like reducing dwell times at Chattogram Port and national highways congestion along with initiation of national logistics strategy would increase overall export of Bangladesh by 19%.

Captain Kamrul Islam Mazumder, Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA); Kabir Ahmed, President, BAFFA; Masrur Reaz, Chairman, Policy Exchange; Zubaida Nasreen, Director General-I, PMO; Anisur Rahman, Director-1, PMO and Mohammad Lutfullah, Senior Private Sector Specialist, International Finance Corporation, World Bank Group also spoke.



























Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) and Prime Minister's Office jointly held a virtual meeting of the Logistics Infrastructure Development Working Committee on Saturday.The meeting was co-chaired by PMO Secretary Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah and BUILD Chairperson Abul Kasem Khan.Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah in his opening remark said the country cannot move forward without supporting the private sector, the growth engine, in the ongoing global economic transition.He said logistics needs more investment, and the existing policy needs reforms to attract more investment.. He recommended that the sector should be based on technology and skill. Adding that the private sector should also assist with value-backed data, he emphasised advocacy for logistics.He maintained that the most apposite in these times policy-wise would be to have a structured policy framework that may steer regulatory reforms as well as policy interventions, paving the way for a "logistics environment".Abul Kasem Khan informed that developing countries invest 9-10% of their GDP to improve their logistics environment. Success stories of China, India, and Vietnam stand out as best practices in logistics."The return on investment is one of the highest in the world. Structural reform is required to mitigate key bottlenecks of the logistics system in Bangladesh. Logistics sector should be declared as a thrust sector besides a high priority sector and proper incentives should be declared to attract local and foreign investment," he said.Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Rizwan Rahman said logistics should be included in the industrial policy as a sector as the privatisation of airports, seaports, railroads is the demand of time. He said decentralisation of industrialisation should be incentivised to attract investment and Special Procurement Act should be considered to prepare logistics policy.Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul said that there is no policy on the in-out time of container trucks in Chattogram. The establishment of a central truck terminal may reduce the congestion stemming from this. Additionally, water connectivity may reduce over-dependency on the road.BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum said BUILD and the Ministry of Industries are working together to include logistics as a high priority sector and declare investment incentives for logistics and its sub-sectors in a separate chapter of the upcoming National Industrial Policy 2021. Formulation and implementation of the National Integrated Logistics Policy or Master Plan could help attract investment and increase export competitiveness to realize the targets of 8th Five Years Plan and Perspective Plan 2041.World Bank Group Senior Transport Specialist Tatiana Peralta Quiros made the keynote on Reducing Logistics Costs to Enhance Bangladesh's Trade Competitiveness and Export Growth. She said that logistics cost increases the overall production and business operation cost by 4.5-48%. Implementation of three initiatives like reducing dwell times at Chattogram Port and national highways congestion along with initiation of national logistics strategy would increase overall export of Bangladesh by 19%.Captain Kamrul Islam Mazumder, Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA); Kabir Ahmed, President, BAFFA; Masrur Reaz, Chairman, Policy Exchange; Zubaida Nasreen, Director General-I, PMO; Anisur Rahman, Director-1, PMO and Mohammad Lutfullah, Senior Private Sector Specialist, International Finance Corporation, World Bank Group also spoke.