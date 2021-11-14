Covid: Students in Manikganj queue up for a shot in the arm

MANIKGANJ, Nov 13: Senior students of Government Debendra College in Manikganj formed queues at a Covid jab centre in Sadar upazila on Saturday to get a shot in the arm.

Some 1,542 Class 12 students of the college are slated to get Covid jabs during the day as part of the government's ongoing drive to vaccinate school-goers of the 12-17 age group against Covid-19.

Authorities of the local health department said that these students would get the first dose of a Covid vaccine at Health Training Center in Sadar upazila on Saturday.

The vaccination drive began around 9am in four booths-male and female separate-set up at the centre. Besides, 14,000 more Higher Secondary Certificate examinees will be vaccinated in phases in the district.

Dr Lutfur Rahman, the acting Civil Surgeon of the district, said that the Bangladesh government has set a target to vaccinate 50,000 students under the campaign.

In fact, the campaign to vaccinate the school students against Covid-19 began in Dhaka on November 1.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque and Education Minister Dipu Moni had jointly inaugurated the vaccination campaign at Motijheel Ideal School and College. -UNB