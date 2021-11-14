Video
SSC exams 1,61,112 examinees to appear in Ctg board

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 13: Chattogram Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (CEB) completed all preparations to hold the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in a free, fair and peaceful manner from today.
A total of one lakh 61 thousand 112 examinees will appear at the SSC examinations under CEB this year.
As many as 31,071 students from science group, 65,246 from humanities group and 64,803 students from business administration group, totaling 1,61,112 are scheduled to sit for the examinations.
The students will participate in the examinations from 1,077 high schools through 204 centers, Narayon Chandra Nath, controller of CEB said.
This year's SSC exams will be held with a curtailed number of subject-wise tests and shortened syllabuses. The concerned education board has already informed the students about the marks distribution of the SSC examination, he added.
A total of 60 vigilance teams, consisting of teachers and magistrates, have been formed to check any sort of unfair means or irregularities.
Narayon Chandra Nath, controller of CEB said that the authority has completed all preparations to hold the examination in a fair and peaceful manner.


