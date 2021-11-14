Video
Govt committed to ensuring comfortable train service: Railways Minister Sujan

Published : Sunday, 14 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan on Saturday said that the government is committed to ensuring comfortable train service in the country.
"We are committed to provide easy and comfortable service to the people through overall development of railways," he said.
He said this after inaugurating the resumption of intercity train break at Brahmanbaria station which was damaged by the miscreants on March 26 last.
About the price hike of oil, he said despite the rise in oil prices, no decision has been taken to increase railway fares as the railways authority is always concerned about the service of the people.
The minister urged all to be aware of the dangers of throwing stones on the trains.
Secretary of the Ministry of Railways Md Selim Reza, director general (DG) of the Bangladesh Railway Dhirendra Nath Mazumder and senior officials were also present on the occasion.


