Good number of AL rebel candidates sweep to victory

A remarkable number of Awami League (AL) rebel chairmen candidates and independent aspirants won Union Parishad Elections during the second phase of the polls.

Five AL chairmen candidates with boat symbol were defeated in seven UPs in Kashiani Upazila of Gupalganj, which is considered a vote bank of AL.

Local people condemned AL leaders for nominating unpopular persons in those areas.

The voting of 835 UPs was held on Thursday in the second phase across the country with some violence at places centering the polls. In this phase, 26 UPs voting took place through E

