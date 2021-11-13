Ex-UP chairman shot dead

RAJBARI, Nov 12: An Awami League (AL) leader in Rajbari Sadar upazila was shot dead by unidentified miscreants early Friday.

Deceased Abdul Latif was the president of Baniboho union unit AL and former chairman of the union Parishad (UP). He was also a chairman candidate in the UP election that was held on Thursday.

The incident took place at Bazarpara at about 3:30am. Family members of the victim said they woke up hearing the sound of bullets. Later, they found bullet-injured Abdul Latif lying on the ground.

He was taken to Sadar Hospital and later shifted to Bangabandhu Medical College Hospital in Faridpur. The AL leader succumbed to his injuries on way to Dhaka.

The body bore five marks of bullet injuries, said the victim's family members.








