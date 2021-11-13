Video
Saturday, 13 November, 2021
Covid kills 5 more, 221 new cases recorded

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed five more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands 27,912. Some 221 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,572,127.   
Besides, 219 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.71 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,536,111, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  1.28 per cent in
the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.88 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 834 labs across the country tested 17,241 samples.
Among the deaths, two each died in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, and one died in Khulna division.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,868 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,044 were women.
Around 51.12 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 32.53 million have taken both doses.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over five million lives and infected more than 252 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 228 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


