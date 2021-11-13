2 killed, 15 injured in N’ganj gas blast

NARAYANGANJ, Nov 12: Two women were killed and more than 15 others injured as gas explosion at a five-storey building in Fatullah area of Narayanganj caused serious damage to it and two other adjacent buildings on Friday morning.

The deceased were Maya Rani, 40, a resident of an adjacent building, and Mangali Rani, 35, a pedestrian.

Narayanganj Fire Service Assistant Deputy Director Abdullah Al Arefin said a gas leak led to the explosion at the building owned by Moktar Mia in Lalkhan More area around 6am.

The explosion triggered the collapse of the walls of some flats in the building, which in turn, created a ripple effect and led to wall collapse in three adjoining houses, leaving Maya Rani dead on the spot and several injured in the immediate neighbouring building.

The injured were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in critical condition.

Mangali Rani and her daughter Purnima who were taking a stroll were also injured. They were taken to Victoria Hospital in the city, where the mother succumbed to her injuries, the fire service officer said.

Binoy, tenant of another adjacent house, his wife Nipa and their two children were sleeping when

the wall fell on them, leaving them seriously injured.

Narayanganj Deputy Commissioner Mostain Billah said a 10-member probe committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

Rakibuzzaman, Officer-in-Charge of Fatullah Model Police Station, said, "Eight of the injured people are undergoing treatment at DMCH. The other injured are being treated at local hospitals. Legal action will be taken after probe."

Narayanganj Fire Service authorities suspect that the explosion was triggered by a gas leak. Walls of five rooms on the first floor and three rooms in a neighbouring building had crumbled while a shop was "blown away" by the explosion, according to Arefin.

"We believe that gas may have accumulated inside the building from a gas-line leakage on the first floor," Arefin said, adding that an electric spark or fire may have triggered the explosion.







