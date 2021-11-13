Video
Oil tanker explosion leaves one dead in Sugandha

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Our Correspondent

JHALOKATI, Nov 12: A man was killed in an oil tanker explosion in the Sugandha River on Friday morning. Seven others were also injured during the explosion that occurred at around 8:30am. The deceased was identified as Kamrul Islam.  
Jhalokati Fire Service Station Master Md Shahidul Islam said the tanker exploded while it anchored at Pouro Kheyaghat area in the river in the district town.
The fire broke out from the explosion when the tanker's pump room was being emptied of octane, leaving Kamrul dead on the spot and seven others injured, he said.
Being informed, the fire service personnel rushed in, and doused the blaze after about an hour of frantic effort.
They also rescued the injured with the help of locals. Of the injured, five were taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
Of them, four were shifted to Dhaka following the deterioration of their condition.
The oil tanker, named Sagar Nandini-3, carrying 13 crew members reached
Jhalokati from Chattogram on Thursday night with petrol and diesel.
Jhalokati Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Jogar Ali and Superintend of Police Fatiha Yasmin visited the scene. The reason behind the explosion could be known immediately.  Necessary steps will be taken in this connection, said the DC.


