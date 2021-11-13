PM hands over 1st UNESCO Bangabandhu prize to MoTIV of Uganda



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with Noel Collin Kaijabwango, representative of Uganda-based integrated creative studio MoTIV, recipient of UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy', UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay and Bangabandhu's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on Thursday. PHOTO: PID

Noel Collin Kaijabwango, business and operations lead of MoTIV, received the prize and certificate on behalf of team MoTIV.

Prime Minister's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present beside her while handing over the prize.

Audrey Azoulay, who was re-elected to the post of Director-General of UNESCO with the massive support of the organisation's 193 member states, delivered welcome remarks at the function held on Thursday.

Sheikh Hasina's presence at the first award-giving ceremony coincided with the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence.

Addressing the function, Sheikh Hasina said UNESCO's decision to establish the UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy, is the most befitting tribute to his contribution to global humanity and peace.

What Bangladesh is today so different from what it was during the early years of independence is due to his visionary leadership and legacy, she added.

While humbly acknowledging the kind support of the international community in the development of our country over the decades, the prime minister also wished to contribute to the socio-economic development and technological advancement for the betterment of the global community despite Bangladesh's limited capacity.

Earlier, MoTIV, a Uganda-based integrated creative studio was named the winner of the first edition of the "UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy."

The purpose of the UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Prize is to recognise and reward exceptional initiatives of an individual, institution, an entity or non-governmental organisation which or who, devised and delivered innovative projects or programmes that promote youth entrepreneurship in the area of the creative economy.

MoTIV was selected among 69 nominations submitted for the creative economy prize and will receive $50,000 in recognition of its innovative work to promote youth entrepreneurship in the creative economy.

Located in Kampala, Uganda, MoTIV is an integrated creative studio that fosters collaboration in an impactful and sustainable way through providing tools and training.

It works across different domains such as product and fashion design, helping entrepreneurs to refine and scale up their businesses.

MoTIV has a design academy that provides learning opportunities for young innovators, designers, and business owners.

The students are also paired with MoTIV mentors with professional experience who can provide guidance and best techniques and practices for their respective fields.

The design community also has a very strong commitment to gender equality.

The target engagement of women in each of MoTIV's projects is 70 per cent.

The $50,000 Prize is awarded on a biennial basis, initially for three iterations of the Prize.

The Prize, generously supported by Bangladesh, bears the name of Bangabandhu in honour of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, on the centenary of his birth. -UNB



