Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 11:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

COP26 pledges ‘hollow’ unless fossil fuels end: UN chief

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243

COP26 pledges ‘hollow’ unless fossil fuels end: UN chief

COP26 pledges ‘hollow’ unless fossil fuels end: UN chief

GLASGOW, Nov 12: Climate promises from nations ring "hollow" while they continue to invest in oil, gas and coal, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, as the COP26 summit struggled to make headway on its goal to halt devastating warming.
Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for painstaking talks aimed at keeping the world within the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius.
But with emissions still rising and current promises putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a range of issues.   "The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," Guterres told the COP26 climate summit, urging negotiators to "pick up the pace". "Promises ring hollow when the fossil fuels industry still receives trillions in subsidies."
Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate said delegates had "two pathways" to choose from.  "There is the pathway of commitments and hype and promises and fanciful Net Zero targets and happily ever after," she told the plenary.  "And then there is the pathway of the best available science, of ever stronger storms and droughts and floods of toxic polluted air of real
people suffering and dying."
COP26 President Alok Sharma warned that time was running short to clinch a deal before the meeting's scheduled end on Friday evening. "We still have a monumental challenge ahead of us," he said, appealing to delegates to show more ambition. "Quite a lot has been achieved. But we are still some way away from finalising those very critical issues that are still outstanding." He welcomed a joint China-US pact to accelerate climate action this decade, which experts said should allay fears that tensions visible early in the summit might derail the talks.
The 2015 Paris Agreement saw nations promise to limit heating to "well below" two degrees Celsius and to work towards a safer 1.5C cap through sweeping emissions cuts. The 1.1C of warming so far is already magnifying weather extremes, subjecting communities across the world to more intense fire and drought, displacement and severe economic hardship.
But the UN says that even the most up-to-date national pledges set Earth on course to warm 2.7C this century. More than 200 scientists sent an open letter to the summit Thursday urging countries to take "immediate, strong, rapid, sustained and large-scale actions" to halt global warming.
A handful of nations committed to phasing out oil and gas production, in what organisers Denmark and Costa Rica hope will inspire a global movement towards the ending of fossil fuels. "The fossil era must come to an end," said Danish Climate, Energy and Utilities Minister Dan Jorgensen.   "But just as the Stone Age did not end due to lack of stone, the fossil era will not end because there's no more oil left in the ground. It will end because governments decided to do the right thing."
However major emitters were not part of the initiative. Egypt was on Thursday was confirmed as the host of COP27, due for 2022, while the United Arab Emirates will host COP28 in 2023.  Wednesday saw the release of draft "decisions", which were the first real indication of where nations are 10 days into deeply technical discussions.
The text, which is sure to change during ministerial debates, called for nations to "revisit and strengthen" their new climate plans, known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs) by next year, instead of 2025 as previously agreed. The issues that remain unresolved at the COP26 include how vulnerable nations are supported financially to green their economies and prepare for future shocks.
Rules over transparency, common reporting of climate action and carbon markets are all also still under discussion. Also contentious is wording in the draft text to "accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels", something which large emitters are opposing, according to sources close to the talks.
And nations already hit by climate disasters are demanding "loss and damage" support from rich emitters. But the main sticking point is ambition: which countries plan to slash their carbon emissions fast enough to avert dangerous heating.  "We need action if commitments are to pass the credibility test," Guterres said, urging negotiators not to settle for a lowest common denominator outcome.  "We know what must be done."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Good number of AL rebel candidates sweep to victory
Ex-UP chairman shot dead
Carbon superpowers: US-China deal seen as symbolic but not sufficient
Covid kills 5 more, 221 new cases recorded
2 killed, 15 injured in N’ganj gas blast
Oil tanker explosion leaves one dead in Sugandha
South-South cooperation vital for development: PM
PM hands over 1st UNESCO Bangabandhu prize to MoTIV of Uganda


Latest News
Britney Spears says 'best day ever' as court ends her conservatorship
UN climate talks drift into overtime in push to save 1.5 Celsius goal
Italy draw 1-1 with Switzerland to leave top spot still up for grabs
UP member candidate killed after winning polls
Poland beat Andorra to secure World Cup playoff place
England all but qualified as Kane hat-trick sinks Albania
Early Di Maria goal gives Argentina 1-0 win at Uruguay
Developed nations should meet climate pledges: Hasan
Afghanistan faces raging measles outbreak: WHO
Two arrested in recovery of girlchild's body on Pragati Sarani
Most Read News
Australia sink Pakistan to reach T20 World Cup final
Army recruits passing out parade held in Rajshahi
'Cool' as ex-All Blacks coach Mitchell sees son star at WC
Ctg records 0.57pc C-19 positivity rate
President asks NDC graduates to serve with acquired knowledge
Two Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing along Lalmonirhat border
Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in Bangladesh
New NSU MSECE alumni assoc body takes charge
'Police shouldn't register case after 72 hours of rape'
Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft