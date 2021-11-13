COP26 final draft gives BD, climate vulnerable nations, blues but also grit for fight

The roller coaster of the UN Climate Talks reached a point of rocky conclusion before midnight Friday, the final day of the COP26 parleys stretching over two weeks of mega programmes, most of the members of the developing countries, representatives of civil society, green activists said and insisted on keeping up the fight.

Many of them considered this conference has failed to resolve several key disputes or produce the emissions cutting plans needed to limit global warming

to 1.5 C.

Moreover, the representatives expressed their deep concern about the uncertainty of the $100-billion fund for Climate-Vulnerable Countries (CVCs), including Bangladesh, in the UN Climate Change Conference or COP26 in Glasgow.

Amid this situation at the venue where climate activists were raising slogan "Stop this green washing ( lies) and blah, blah blah, this correspondent asked eminent Climate Scientist Dr. Saleemul Huq, how he felt about the outcome of the negotiations. Responding to this question, he said the Glasgow climate conference outcome will be something, not enough for the country like Bangladesh and other

developing countries, extremely vulnerable to climate change impacts.

However, sharing his view of the overall outcome of the conference, Dr Huq said that it is shocking to witness that most of the major financial commitments and pledges by the developed countries have not been translated into reality.

"We have not received any major financial support from this conference for which, over last two weeks, we are here. Nor we have been told they will keep their pledges. No, we have not received any money from either United States or European Union.

" US gives us 'Zero dollars, EU gives us zero euros' but Scotland has given us lots of money. She is our force a true leader," he said while talking to the Daily Observer on Friday.

Praising to the First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, Dr Saleemul Huq said that she is the first minister who has pledged a £1 million fund to help developing countries deal with 'loss and damage' from climate change.

"Just before the COP26 started, she put millions of pounds of Scottish money for us. She is a true leader at COP26 who put thousands of pounds on the table. But other countries from whom we have been expecting financial support since long, did not do anything," he said.

Scotland is the only country to pledge separate funding for climate-induced loss and damage in the global south.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Vanessa Nakate, Ugandan youth activist said that today (Friday) is the last day and countries are hardly closer to agreement over whether national emissions cutting plans must be ramped up in the short term, how climate action is reported, and how vulnerable nations are supported.

However, Hassan Mahmud, Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister, said that they did not have any remarkable achievement for the climate vulnerable countries from this Conference till now.

"This conference has not met up our expectation, especially US $100 billion dollar from the developed world for which we are eagerly waiting since 2009," he made this comment while talking to the Daily Observer in the Media Centre, COP26.

When asked about his observation about the outcome of the Climate Conference, he said that till now very small amount of funds are being approved for the climate vulnerable countries.

"People from these climate vulnerable countries have achieved some funds from the World Climate funds for tackling disasters caused by climate change, but no funds have been allocated for long- term adaptation for which we have been waiting since long," he said.

He also added that they have asked for revisions to the draft agreement and eagerly waiting to see what the presidency does next.

"These last-minute deals are all dependent on how strongly countries express their views on what they want included and what they want excluded.

However, according to the Information Plenary in COP26, ( Where each country delegates express their views on what they want to include and what they want to exclude) suggests that delegates from Bangladesh suggested labeling the COP26 as the Glasgow Emergency Pact because of the incredible loss and damage that has occurred due to global warming by 1.1C above the pre-industrial period.

Bangladesh as a member of group of G77 also put its demands to the presidency to ensure funds on 50:50 basis-- 50 percent for adaptation and 50 percent for mitigation. Bangladesh was asked to be relaxed on adaptation; instead of 50 percent it can demand 20 percent but Banglaesh did not change its mind. Also Bangladesh wants the proper mechanism to increase the 100 billion dollars to 500 billion dollars after 2024 and it has seen positive gesture of such demands by UNFCCC. Bangladesh also said it wants to see the proper mechanism of implementing the commitments of developed countries, which the delegates put forward in the Friday's plenary discussion .

"Why are we negotiating what is not negotiable" reminds us the need to consider 'ambition' across the globe, not just mitigation, but also adaptation, loss and damage, the severity of climate impacts when the temperature is at 1.5 degrees Celsius or beyond"-- that was the statement of Saber Hossain Chowdhury (Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee, Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change), at the plenary session on Friday. Sharing another statement of Bangladesh delegates over the outcome of the conference, he also said "The Science has never been clearer.and we propose output decisions be termed the 'Climate Emergency Pact'," he added.

However, he, as part of Bangladesh delegation, also said the situation be declared a planetary emergency and also demanded commitments should be called the Glasgow Emergency Pact and ambition raising should be kept alive for future and that must include finance, loss and damage, adaptation and also annual report on finance delivery.







