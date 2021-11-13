

Two arrested in recovery of girlchild's body on Pragati Sarani

Two persons have been arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in connection with the recovery of a girl-child's body on Pragati Sarani, opposite to Jamuna Future Park in the capital.



ANM Imran, assistant director of RAB's Legal and Media Wing, confirmed it on Friday night.



He said the 10-year old girl-child fell from a running minibus of Raida Paribahan.



The driver and contractor of the minibus were arrested from Abdullahpur in the capital after Friday evening. The arrested persons confessed their involvement in the incident, the RAB official said.



The RAB has convened a press conference for today (Saturday) to disclose the details in this regard at its Kawran Bazar media office.



The blood-stained girl child was found lying unconscious on the footpath opposite to Jamuna Future Park at about 7:30am on Tuesday(November 9). Later, a woman and a police personnel rushed the child to Kurmitola General Hospital where an on-duty doctor pronounced her dead.



In their first information report, police mentioned that there was bleeding from the nose of girl child and her private part got swelled.



Following the recovery of the body, local police station, CID, PBI and RAB launched investigation. Examining the CCTV footage of the surrounding areas, it was found that the girl-child was going toward Jamuna Future Park crossing the flyover.



SZA