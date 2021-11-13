Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 11:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Two arrested in recovery of girlchild's body on Pragati Sarani

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:53 AM  Count : 295
Observer Online Report

Two arrested in recovery of girlchild's body on Pragati Sarani

Two arrested in recovery of girlchild's body on Pragati Sarani


Two persons have been arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in connection with the recovery of a girl-child's body on Pragati Sarani, opposite to Jamuna Future Park in the capital.

ANM Imran, assistant director of RAB's Legal and Media Wing, confirmed it on Friday night.

He said the 10-year old girl-child fell from a running minibus of Raida Paribahan.

The driver and contractor of the minibus were arrested from Abdullahpur in the capital after Friday evening. The arrested persons confessed their involvement in the incident, the RAB official said.

The RAB has convened a press conference for today (Saturday) to disclose the details in this regard at its Kawran Bazar media office.

The blood-stained girl child was found lying unconscious on the footpath opposite to Jamuna Future Park at about 7:30am on Tuesday(November 9). Later, a woman and a police personnel rushed the child to Kurmitola General Hospital where an on-duty doctor pronounced her dead.

In their first information report, police mentioned that there was bleeding from the nose of girl child and her private part got swelled.

Following the recovery of the body, local police station, CID, PBI and RAB launched investigation. Examining the CCTV footage of the surrounding areas, it was found that the girl-child was going toward Jamuna Future Park crossing the flyover.

SZA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Developed nations should meet climate pledges: Hasan
Two arrested in recovery of girlchild's body on Pragati Sarani
Gold price hiked by Tk 2,333 per bhori again
PM for forging strong partnership for common good of global humanity
Subhash Chandra Badal accorded reception
Buses realise extra fare even after paying fines
President in Kishoreganj on weeklong visit
Joy gets ASOCIO Leadership Award


Latest News
Britney Spears says 'best day ever' as court ends her conservatorship
UN climate talks drift into overtime in push to save 1.5 Celsius goal
Italy draw 1-1 with Switzerland to leave top spot still up for grabs
UP member candidate killed after winning polls
Poland beat Andorra to secure World Cup playoff place
England all but qualified as Kane hat-trick sinks Albania
Early Di Maria goal gives Argentina 1-0 win at Uruguay
Developed nations should meet climate pledges: Hasan
Afghanistan faces raging measles outbreak: WHO
Two arrested in recovery of girlchild's body on Pragati Sarani
Most Read News
Australia sink Pakistan to reach T20 World Cup final
Army recruits passing out parade held in Rajshahi
'Cool' as ex-All Blacks coach Mitchell sees son star at WC
Ctg records 0.57pc C-19 positivity rate
President asks NDC graduates to serve with acquired knowledge
Two Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing along Lalmonirhat border
Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in Bangladesh
New NSU MSECE alumni assoc body takes charge
'Police shouldn't register case after 72 hours of rape'
Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], on[email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft