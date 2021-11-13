

Gold price hiked by Tk 2,333 per bhori again

The gold price has increased by Tk 2,333 per bhori in the local market with effect from Sunday (November 13).



Price of per bhori (11.664gm) of 22 carat gold will be Tk 74,300.



In a press release on Friday evening, the Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS) cited price hike of gold in international market, short supply of gold against the demand, increase of price in bullion market as the reasons for fresh price hike of gold.



The press release was signed by Bangladesh Jewellers Samity president Enamul Huq Khan and general secretary Dilip Kumar Agarwal.



Per bhori of 21-carat gold has been raised to Tk 71,150, while 18-carat gold to Tk 62,402 and gold acquired in traditional method to Tk 52,080.



