

Alvi Rahman Shovon







Sofan (Khasia)



Ingredients:

Raw jackfruit 1 piece

Chopped onion cup

Chopped garlic 1 tsp

Chopped ginger 1 tsp

Green chili 5/6 pieces

Tribal Food Recipe

Turmeric powder tsp

Coriander powder 1 tsp

Fried fish 200 gm

Salt to taste

Oil 1/4 cup





Method:

Remove the peel from the raw jackfruit and chop finely. Heat the pan with oil and shallow fry the chopped onion, garlic, ginger and green chili. After a while add all the powder spices and salt. Add the fried fish and chopped jackfruit with little bit water. Cook for 10 minutes in medium flame. Serve with steam rice.



Tribal Food Recipe

Ingredients:

Rice flour 500 gm

Sugarcane jaggery 100 gm

Grated coconut 50 gm

Turmeric leaves 5/6 pieces

Water 250 ml





Method:

At first mix water in the rice flour. Spread the mixture in the turmeric leaves. Mix sugarcane jaggery and grated coconut together and put them in the rice flour mixture. Fold the leaves and steam them for 10-12 minutes. Ready to serve.

