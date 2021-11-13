Video
Tribal Food Recipe

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Alvi Rahman Shovon

Alvi Rahman Shovon

According to the Statistics Bureau, Bangladesh has 27 tribal groups. Most of them live in Chittagong Hill Tracts, Sylhet Division, Rajshahi Division and Mymensingh district. According to their community, they have their own language, rites as well as rituals. Uniqueness also exists in their dresses and foods. In the case of food they have their own method. They use some unique ingredients which are not generally used in the Bengali cuisine. Prominent culinary artiste Alvi Rahman Shovon presenting 2 unique tribal food recipes.   



Sofan (Khasia)

Ingredients:
Raw jackfruit 1 piece
Chopped onion cup
Chopped garlic 1 tsp
Chopped ginger 1 tsp
Green chili 5/6 pieces
Tribal Food Recipe

Tribal Food Recipe

Chili powder 1 tsp
Turmeric powder tsp
Coriander powder 1 tsp
Fried fish 200 gm
Salt to taste
Oil 1/4 cup


Method:
Remove the peel from the raw jackfruit and chop finely. Heat the pan with oil and shallow fry the chopped onion, garlic, ginger and green chili. After a while add all the powder spices and salt. Add the fried fish and chopped jackfruit with little bit water. Cook for 10 minutes in medium flame. Serve with steam rice. 

Tribal Food Recipe

Tribal Food Recipe

Gaanthong (Garo)
Ingredients:
Rice flour 500 gm
Sugarcane jaggery 100 gm
Grated coconut 50 gm
Turmeric leaves 5/6 pieces  
Water 250 ml  


Method:
At first mix water in the rice flour. Spread the mixture in the turmeric leaves. Mix sugarcane jaggery and grated coconut together and put them in the rice flour mixture. Fold the leaves and steam them for 10-12 minutes. Ready to serve.



