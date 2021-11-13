

Assistant Professor (Endocrinology & Metabolism) Department of Medicine |MARKS Medical College & Hospital, Dhaka.

Unfortunately, the numbers of diabetic patients are increasingly at an exponential rate all across the globe. Thus, increased education and awareness is the need of the hour. On World Diabetes Day, awareness is spread about imbibing a healthy lifestyle, human rights of people with diabetes, relation of diabetes to obesity and issues relating to diabetes in children and adolescents.

Theme: Every year, the World Diabetes Day campaign focuses on a dedicated theme that runs for one or more years. The theme for World Diabetes Day 2021-23 is Access to Diabetes Care - If Not Now, When?

The development of therapeutic insulin in 1921 was a landmark breakthrough in the history of medicine. 100 years on, millions of lives have been saved and improved but insulin and other diabetes medicines and care still remain beyond the reach of many who need them. A century after its discovery, insulin and other fundamental components of diabetes care remain beyond the reach of many who need them. This must change.

The campaign aims to raise awareness around the importance of improving access to diabetes care and highlighting the need for more action to prevent diabetes and its complications. People with diabetes require ongoing care and support in order to live well with diabetes and avoid complications. Fundamental components of diabetes care include access to education and psychological support. People living with diabetes need ongoing education to manage their condition.

World Diabetes Day Logo: By the United Nations (UN) Blue circle is the logo of World Diabetes Day that was adopted in 2007. The blue circle is the symbol for diabetes awareness campaigns across the world.

History: World Diabetes Day (WDD) was created in 1991 by International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Health Organization in response to growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by diabetes. It is marked every year on 14 November, the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922, at the University of Toronto. This conception finally led to the discovery of the medical wonder of insulin, a major milestone and breakthrough in the medical history of diabetes and medicine. The discovery led to revolutionizing the therapy and prognosis of diabetes.

These programs have helped the people with diabetes and their families a lot in different ways, as the awareness program include activities such as diabetes screening programs, media campaigns through radio, television channels and print media, sports events and live shows. There are various talk shows and interviews with health practitioners to deal with the growing issues related to diabetes and for better clarity and prevention of related misconceptions. The campaign draws attention to issues of paramount importance to the diabetes world and keeps diabetes firmly in the public and political spotlight.

The purpose of marking this day as the World Diabetes Day is to educate people on how diabetes impacts the lives of people, to organize funding for research, to garner public support for legislation issues, teaching and training people on how to tackle this challenging disease, and how you can live well and chase your dreams even being a diabetic.

The mental and physical well-being of the people with diabetes remains the focus of this day. Considerable efforts have also been made to raise funds for providing life-saving supplies, services and education to people with diabetes as a part of the World Diabetes Day celebrations.

You can manage the event of International Diabetes Day by the following activities.

* Arrange seminars or conferences about diabetes awareness,

* Join the event on diabetes in your area and inform people that stress, obesity, and dehydration are common causes of diabetes mellitus.

* Educate people with diabetes about their healthy diet.

* Write an article about diabetes in print media like magazines and newspapers or use electronic media like radio, television for diabetes campaign.

* Use social media for diabetes awareness.

* Arrange or join walks or cycle races for diabetes and inform people that physical activities and avoiding tobacco can prevent or delay Type 2 diabetes.

* Some NGOs and associations collect funds for diabetes research and patients, donate for this fund or help them to raise funds.

* Keep social distancing restrictions of Covid-19 pandemics and may join the seminars online.







