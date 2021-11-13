Video
Sizzling Surf N' Turf @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Life & Style Desk

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden is ready to woo the taste buds of foodies in the city with its BBQ dinner buffet, 'Surf N' Turf', which takes place at the hotel's scenic garden every Friday, starting from November 5.
The key highlights of the BBQ event is the live Western Grill Station specially featuring Chicago Round Beef, Grill Prawns, Grill Chickens, Beef Medallions &Lamp Chops. All these sizzling delights are accompanied by Pepper/BBQ/Rosemary & Lemon Butter Sauce.
This year, diners get the chance to experience a unique twist in the cosy winter pool BBQ that is Radisson Kebab Ghorconsisting of a wide selection of kebabs and fried items such as Tandoori Chicken Tikka, Hariyali Chicken Kebab, Lebanese Chicken ShishTawook, Turkish Beef Adana, Masala Fry Hilsha, Mutton Curry and Chicken Red Curry.












Sizzling Surf N' Turf @ Radisson Blu Dhaka
