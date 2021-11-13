Aqua Deck BBQ Night at InterContinental Dhaka

InterContinental Dhaka started special BBQ Nights at Aqua Deck, it's pool side restaurant. Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday guests can enjoy this buffet dinner. To make guests more entertained we have arranged live music, while singers will play songs in front of the audience.

This specially crafted menu of BBQ Dinner will not only consistent of BBQ items but also have full dinner buffet set up to relish the taste. Starting with cold appetizers like Italian Pasta Salad, Tomato Bruschetta, Hummus,Mutable etc.



